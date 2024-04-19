BWUH appoints Stehaie Murray as Head of Marketing and Communications

BWUH Ltd., the organisation responsible for ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall, has announced the appointment of Stephanie Murray to Head of Marketing and Communications. Stephanie returns to the organisation after three years, having previously held the role of Business Development and Client Marketing Manager and brings with her a wealth of international experience in business events serving as the Head of Marketing and Partnerships for PCMA, a global Professional Convention Management Association. The role saw her collaborate with industry peers across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa to drive business events across their respective cities.

ICC Belfast, Northern Ireland’s only purpose-built conference centre, is a leading conference destination for both local and international events, whilst Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall – both iconic venues steeped in heritage – contribute to the city’s thriving cultural, music and sporting scene and are integral to the successful delivery of a vibrant night-time economy for the region.

BWUH

Julia Corkey, Chief Executive of ICC Belfast | Waterfront Hall | Ulster Hall, said, “At the very heart of our vision – to create a world-class stage where people make great things happen – is our fantastic team. Stephanie’s appointment is significant as she will be central to bringing our vision to life and alongside our team deliver on our ambitious plans for both business events and live entertainment. With ICC Belfast a critical driver of our region’s flourishing business tourism landscape, and Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall welcoming 370,000 visitors and contributing to an industry worth £345 million, I am confident that with Stephanie’s expertise, we will enhance our contribution to Belfast and Northern Ireland socially, culturally and economically.”

Originally from Killyleagh, County Down, Stephanie worked at BWUH Ltd. from 2018 to 2021 during which time she was promoted to Business Development and Client Marketing Manager. She explained that her new role will enable her to combine the industry experience and insight she has gathered in her career to date.

She said, “I am thrilled to take up the exciting post of Head of Marketing and Communications, bringing with me a wealth of experience in driving global business tourism initiatives for various destinations. My international journey with PCMA has honed my skills and strengthened my understanding of the value of business tourism. I recognise how important it is for organisations to foster a sense of purpose and pride, not only amongst their teams, but with external stakeholders too, to ensure that everyone on the journey recognises and prioritises the vision. It’s an exciting time to join BWUH Ltd. with Belfast growing in its role as a city for business events, and the organisation itself continuing to build on the ways in which its three venues contribute to the city. I am passionate about Belfast’s future and look forward to fostering cross-collaboration with our partners to propel our venues to new heights and further enhance Belfast’s reputation as a leading city within the international events landscape.”

Economic development and tourism have thrived in Northern Ireland over the past two decades, and investment in the Belfast City Region Deal illustrates a growing confidence. Following the 2016 unveiling of ICC Belfast’s £29.5 million transformation into the region’s only purpose-built international convention centre, the venue has grown in its role of attracting international visitors, unlocking the region’s ability to target £209 million in direct economic impact by 2030. In the last 12 months, it has hosted major business events including the One Young World Summit, CYBERUK and UKSPACE.

In 2021, Belfast became the UK’s third UNESCO City of Music, celebrating the city’s rich musical heritage, and recognising its ability to support the arts. Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall are at the heart of Belfast’s night-time economy with each providing a diverse programme of events year-round, from music to comedy to drama.