British Business Bank fund over £2bn in Northern Ireland

New data published today by the British Business Bank shows that businesses across Northern Ireland received over £2bn in funding under the government’s two largest Covid-19 loan schemes, the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) and the Bounce Back Loan Scheme (BBLS). The schemes provided financial support to businesses across the UK impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak, closing for applicants at the end of March 2021.

Over 42,000 loans worth nearly £1.3bn have been provided across Northern Ireland under the Bounce Bank Loan Scheme, which provided a six-year term loan from £2,000 up to 25% of a business’ turnover, with a limit of £50,000.

Over 2,400 loans worth nearly £0.8bn have been provided across Northern Ireland under the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme, which provided Business loans, overdrafts, invoice finance & asset finance of up to £5m to businesses with a turnover less than £45m.

Total funding from the schemes provided to nearly 44,500 businesses represents 3% of the UK total, broadly in line with the relative size of Northern Ireland’s business population (2%).

Mark Sterritt, UK Network Director, Northern Ireland at British Business Bank said: “The Covid-19 loan schemes have been an important part of the government’s response to the pandemic, providing businesses with much-needed breathing space and reducing cash-flow concerns for many. We’re pleased to see evidence that they have helped smaller businesses right across Northern Ireland and look forward to helping more businesses to prosper and grow as we look towards economic recovery.”

Belfast and Newtownards case study

Although tyre retailers Kerr’s Tyres continued to service hauliers and delivery companies throughout the disruption caused by Covid-19, it lacked the working capital to sustain itself for any real length of time. Under such financial pressure, it applied for a CBILS loan for support.

Norman Kerr, managing director of Kerr’s Tyres said: “Before coronavirus, we’d put all our cash reserves towards building a new HQ. Once the outbreak hit, not getting that financial support from CBILS means our cashflow would’ve dried up and there’s a possibility we’d have had to close.”

Breakdown of loans offered by region/devolved nation – BBLS

Region/Devolved Nation Value of Loans Offered (£) Number of Loans Offered Proportion of Offered Facilities Proportion of UK Business Population East Midlands 2,894,632,656 98,670 6% 7% East of England 4,529,815,087 149,267 10% 10% London 10,789,608,981 320,765 21% 19% North East 1,341,695,001 48,262 3% 3% North West 4,840,708,102 163,813 11% 9% Northern Ireland 1,281,693,938 42,133 3% 2% Scotland 2,711,960,401 93,865 6% 6% South East 6,518,116,797 216,676 14% 16% South West 3,554,828,669 126,496 8% 9% Wales 1,648,042,395 59,608 4% 3% West Midlands 3,796,501,647 124,011 8% 8% Yorkshire and The Humber 3,211,734,914 109,156 7% 7% Unspecified 63,748,279 2,042 0% 0%

Breakdown of facilities offered by region – CBILS

Region/Devolved Nation Value of Loans Offered (£) Number of Loans Offered Proportion of Offered Facilities Proportion of UK Business Population East Midlands 1,793,811,546 7,325 7% 7% East of England 2,512,442,752 10,431 10% 10% London 5,517,195,172 16,582 17% 19% North East 694,592,700 2,919 3% 3% North West 2,738,411,003 10,696 11% 9% Northern Ireland 784,751,771 2,440 2% 2% Scotland 1,425,477,706 5,927 6% 6% South East 3,855,543,025 15,125 15% 16% South West 2,063,373,529 8,649 9% 9% Wales 712,911,765 3,212 3% 3% West Midlands 2,056,434,006 8,413 8% 8% Yorkshire and The Humber 1,803,458,437 7,669 8% 7% Unspecified 121,669,133 307 0% 0%

Breakdown of facilities offered by sector – CBILS

SIC Group Description Value of Loans Offered (£) Number of Loans Offered Proportion of Offered Facilities Proportion of UK Business Population Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing 195,838,375 1,017 1% 2.6% Mining and Quarrying; Electricity, Gas and Air Conditioning Supply; Water Supply; Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation Activities 437,234,410 1,910 2% 0.7% Manufacturing 3,590,742,492 13,622 14% 4.8% Construction 4,000,950,460 14,688 15% 16.6% Wholesale and Retail Trade; Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles 4,137,852,068 16,761 17% 9.2% Transportation and Storage 1,093,863,125 5,416 5% 5.8% Accommodation and Food Service Activities 1,940,456,114 6,472 6% 3.7% Information and Communication 1,124,034,994 4,334 4% 6.4% Financial and Insurance Activities 674,199,199 1,463 1% 1.5% Real Estate Activities 1,226,814,433 2,254 2% 2.1% Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities 2,402,718,979 9,683 10% 14.6% Administrative and Support Service Activities 2,716,524,071 11,910 12% 8.8% Education 433,739,905 1,293 1% 5.4% Human Health and Social Work Activities 876,525,620 3,916 4% 6.4% Arts, Entertainment and Recreation 711,896,841 2,418 2% 5.2% Other Service Activities 487,851,521 2,464 2% 6.1% Unspecified 28,829,940 74 0% 0.0%

Breakdown of facilities offered by sector – BBLS

SIC Group Description Value of Loans Offered (£) Number of Loans Offered Proportion of Offered Facilities Proportion of UK Business Population Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing 1,474,477,665 45,875 3% 2.6% Mining and Quarrying; Electricity, Gas and Air Conditioning Supply; Water Supply; Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation Activities 368,339,204 11,431 1% 0.7% Manufacturing 2,841,461,426 89,368 6% 4.8% Construction 7,684,762,143 260,912 17% 16.6% Wholesale and Retail Trade; Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles 8,234,342,759 231,055 15% 9.2% Transportation and Storage 2,280,611,009 86,060 6% 5.8% Accommodation and Food Service Activities 4,276,463,494 119,401 8% 3.7% Information and Communication 2,121,404,486 71,504 5% 6.4% Financial and Insurance Activities 421,094,101 12,571 1% 1.5% Real Estate Activities 3,238,644,323 91,421 6% 2.1% Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities 4,874,562,882 172,513 11% 14.6% Administrative and Support Service Activities 3,269,345,759 111,940 7% 8.8% Education 788,508,857 34,220 2% 5.4% Human Health and Social Work Activities 1,881,659,889 63,628 4% 6.4% Arts, Entertainment and Recreation 1,030,041,420 41,482 3% 5.2% Other Service Activities 2,333,709,344 108,695 7% 6.1% Unspecified 63,658,105 2,688 0% 0.0%

Notes

Regional and sectoral Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Scheme data has not been included in this analysis due to data protection and commercial considerations. Regional and sectoral breakdown data on CBILS and BBLS schemes drawn from the British Business Bank loans portal, 2 July 2021.

Breakdowns by constituency, sector SIC code, county/district and LEP area are available for download from the British Business Bank website.

Offered figures published by the British Business Bank may differ from aggregate approved figures published by HM Treasury due to a time lag between the two data sources.

