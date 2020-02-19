Brexit has stuffed us, say UK sausage chiefs

Brexit: Digest of business-focussed articles from national and international media, selected by George Hamilton. Some may require a subscription to obtain the full version (paywall).

Headlines in this issue

Michel Barnier has rejected British demands for a Canada-style trade deal that would free the UK from EU rules as he made a thinly-veiled warning to Boris Johnson not to break his word.

Speaking in response to a landmark speech by David Frost, Britain’s Brexit negotiator, Barnier said such an offer was not on the table and noted that the prime minister had agreed only six months ago to stick to the EU’s state aid rules and current social and environmental regulations after the transition period. Within hours of Barnier’s comments, the British government seized upon a change to the EU’s draft negotiating mandate, leaked to the Guardian, which sources in Downing Street suggested was an attempt to win back the Parthenon marbles for Athens. The latest draft of the EU’s negotiating position calls for both sides to “address issues relating to the return or restitution of unlawfully removed cultural objects to their countries of origin”. The Downing Street intervention came despite both Greek and EU officials insisting that the clause, proposed by Italy, Spain, Cyprus and Greece, was not related to the marbles held by the British museum but merely to a desire to stop the fraudulent movement of antiquities around Europe. https://www.theguardian.com/ politics/2020/feb/18/uk- brexit-negotiator-britain-eu- different-planets Guardian 18 Feb

EU nations prepare tougher conditions on Brexit trade talks

EU nations are preparing to toughen the conditions they will attach to any tariff-free trade deal with the UK, reinforcing demands from Brussels on regulatory alignment and access to fishing waters that Britain has already rejected. But even as national ambassadors prepare to review the EU’s draft negotiating mandate in a meeting on Wednesday, Britain is advancing a clear vision of what it wants from the trade talks. The latest version of the EU’s negotiating mandate, seen by the Financial Times, responds to concerns raised by France and others that the European Commission’s original draft, presented earlier this month, did not go far enough in requiring Britain to stick closely to the EU’s level of regulation, even as the bloc’s rules evolve over time. The revised document prepared by EU officials, dated February 17, also made clear that any agreement should “uphold” EU fishermen’s current rights in UK waters. The reinforced text is the latest sign of how the two sides are adopting starkly different negotiating positions ahead of the start of talks in March, which follow the UK’s formal exit from the bloc at the end of January. https://www.ft.com/content/ da67cfd4-526c-11ea-8841- 482eed0038b1 Financial Times 18 Feb

Portugal considers subsidising UK tourists’ post-Brexit healthcare

Portugal is considering offering British tourists subsidised post-Brexit healthcare in an effort to retain their custom in the Algarve, Lisbon and beyond.