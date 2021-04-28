Braidwater team celebrate NVQ exam successes

Braidwater Group, the Northern Ireland award-winning house builder, is celebrating a number of exam successes after eight members of its site team achieved an NVQ level 6 diploma in construction site management.

The team members that achieved the diplomas, some with up to 25 years of experience with Braidwater, are Ryan Tannahill, Martin Donaghy, Lexie Boyd, Colin Britton, JP Gibbons, Kevin Cosgrove, Eamonn Devlin and Brian O’Kane.

The construction diploma allowed site managers to enhance their skills, build upon their knowledge and gain a qualification.

Ryan Boyle, Braidwater’s Chief Operating Officer commented: “I would like to congratulate every single one of our fantastic team and thank them for their hard work and dedication in achieving an NVQ. At Braidwater we take immense pride in our work and our standards, so demonstrating our team’s skills and knowledge makes me and our entire team very proud.

‘’Each year our teams continually meet the strict NHBC guidelines on quality and site management and this accreditation will further enhance their knowledge as we continually strive for excellence.’’

Colin Britton, Contracts Manager at Braidwater said: “I’m delighted to, along with my colleagues, have taken part and successfully passed our NVQs together. The qualification was a challenge but a great opportunity to come together as a team and demonstrate everything we’ve learned.”

The level 6 construction NVQ allows site managers to have their skills and knowledge formally recognised nationally. The qualification is supported by ConstructionSkills, the Sector Skills Council for Construction and the Built Environment.

