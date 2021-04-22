BPerfect Announce ‘Mega Store’ Opening

Home-grown cosmetics brand, BPerfect, has announced the opening of a new mega store in Derry-Londonderry.

The 2,200 square foot store will be located in Foyleside Shopping Centre and will create 8 new jobs and will open on Saturday 1st May 2021.

The opening follows the launch of the BPerfect flagship mega store in Belfast in October 2021 which has been a complete ‘game-changer’ in the UK and Irish beauty retail sector and exceeded all targets, despite being closed since 24th December.

Brendan McDowell, founder and CEO of BPerfect Cosmetics said he plans to build on the success with the same offering in the North West: “We are absolutely buzzing to open our second store in beautiful Derry-Londonderry in just a few week’s time.” He explains.

“The North West has always been huge supporters of our brand and the people have always been so welcoming and I am personally so excited that this is our next move.

“We have big plans for the store to make it ‘fully inclusive’ with colourful, glitzy, amazing interior décor which ‘pushes every boundary’ housing a range of ten top beauty brands from top make-up artists and cosmetics retailers.

“We are also launching our new product this week; our “Perfect Storm” palette – which has already gained huge online interest.

“We also want to mirror what we have done in Belfast and to work with local charities who need our support, plans are already afoot, and we look forward to making a difference where we can.

“Our Belfast store has exceeded all expectations and despite being closed for four months, our online sales have gone through the roof.

“The past 12 months have been both a challenge and also a very real opportunity for us to grow our online brand.

“However, nothing beats being present on the High Streets of our two leading cities in Northern Ireland.”

Brendan concluded: “I am grateful to both our amazing team and loyal customers who supported us so much over the past twelve months and have allowed us to get to this point. We look forward to the next chapter in the BPerfect story.”

Brendan McDowell, originally from Annalong, County Down, is a true Northern Ireland success story. He founded BPerfect in Belfast in 2012, with a personal investment of just £500. He appeared on RTE’s Dragons Den in 2017 and turned down a €80K investment offer. Since then he’s worked hard to develop a brand that now enjoys cult-like status amongst celebs, style influencers and beauty devotees across the globe. Over 2,000 retailers worldwide now stock its extensive range of on-trend makeup, a figure that is growing daily. This next stage of the journey ensures their place as the leading beauty brand in Ireland.