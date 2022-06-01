BoyleSports to sponsor Ulster Derby and Oaks at Down Royal

Ireland’s largest independent bookmaker, BoyleSports, will be sponsoring the most colourful day of the racing calendar this year at Down Royal Racecourse.

On what will be the first race meeting without any restrictions on site since their three-year investment deal was signed before the Covid-19 pandemic, this partnership gives BoyleSports exclusive naming rights to the two celebrated races at the Summer Festival.

‘The BoyleSports Ulster Derby (Premier Handicap)’ and ‘The BoyleSports Ulster Oaks’ will both take place at Down Royal Racecourse on the second day of the Festival, which has a total prize fund of £170,000.

The long-established two-day Festival, staged on 17th and 18th June, is the highlight of the summer racing calendar at Down Royal.

Emma Meehan, Chief Executive of Down Royal Racecourse said: “We are absolutely delighted to finally be able to activate this sponsorship to its full level after two years of Covid restrictions. The support of Ireland’s largest independent bookmaker Boylesports through our ‘behind closed doors’ was critical to the continuation of racing here at Down Royal and we are extremely grateful to them. I am excited that the day is fast heading for a sell-out with a record crowd expected!”

“With the backing and investment from BoyleSports we look forward to building a long and mutually beneficial relationship for both brands.”

BoyleSports

BoyleSports, a family-owned firm established by John Boyle, opened its first shop in Markethill, County Armagh in 1982. The brand is now firmly established as Ireland’s largest privately owned bookmaker, boasting over 360 shops across Ireland and the UK and an extensive online business operating under the BoyleSports.com brand.

Leon Blanche, Head of Communications at BoyleSports said: “After two years of racing behind closed doors, we are thrilled to be continuing our sponsorship of the Summer Festival of Racing in front of spectators for the very first time.

“Our investment in local horse racing reaffirms our support of not only the sport, but the owners, trainers and jockeys involved and provides us with the opportunity to promote the BoyleSports brand to a diverse audience. We are looking forward to an action-packed weekend of top-class racing.”

For full details on the Summer Festival of Racing or to book tickets please visit www.downroyal.com