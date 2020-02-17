BoyleSports to sponsor Down Royal

Ireland’s largest independent bookmaker, BoyleSports, has signed a major multi-year sponsorship deal with Down Royal Racecourse.

The new three-year investment will give BoyleSports exclusive naming rights to two celebrated races as part of an exciting calendar of racing fixtures for 2020.

This includes ‘The BoyleSports Ulster Derby (Premier Handicap)’ and ‘The BoyleSports Ulster Oaks’ which will both take place at Down Royal Racecourse on the second day of the Summer Festival of Racing, with a total prize fund of €140,000.

The long-established two-day Festival, staged on 19th and 20th June, is the highlight of the summer racing calendar at Down Royal.

The announcement comes just days after BoyleSports acquired 33 William Hill betting shops in Northern Ireland, its largest acquisition to date, bringing its total number of shops in the north to 39, to 298 on the island of Ireland, and its retail footprint across Ireland and the UK to 317.

Emma Meehan, Chief Executive of Down Royal Racecourse said: “We are absolutely delighted to secure the support of Ireland’s largest independent bookmaker as one of our prestige business partners.

“With the backing and investment from BoyleSports we look forward to building a long and mutually beneficial relationship for both brands.”

Leon Blanche, Head of Communications of BoyleSports said: “Following on from our recent acquisition announcement in Northern Ireland, we are thrilled to be embarking on this exciting new sponsorship of the Summer Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. It confirms the commitment our business has to the North and to growing our customer base across Northern Ireland.”

“Our investment in local horse racing is a positive step in the support of not only the sport, but the owners, trainers and jockeys involved and provides us with the opportunity to promote the BoyleSports brand to a diverse audience. We are looking forward to an action-packed weekend of top-class racing.”

For full details on the Summer Festival of Racing or to book tickets please visit www.downroyal.com