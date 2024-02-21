Boost drinks appoints Adrian Hipkiss new Commercial Dierctor

Boost Drinks has announced that the current Marketing Director, Adrian Hipkiss will take on the newly created role of Commercial Director at Boost with immediate effect.

Hipkiss joined Boost in June 2019 as Marketing Director and in this time has led the overall brand strategy, accelerated insight led advertising and NPD, restructured the marketing team, successfully overseen the sales and distribution agreement with Rio and has championed the closer alignment of sales, marketing and category teams within the Boost business.

Simon Gray, CEO said: “At Boost we are proud of our ongoing commitment to adapting and developing our business structure and approach to best meet the needs of our people, our customers and our partners.

“The Commercial Director role is an exciting development for Boost that will span the leadership of the sales, marketing and category functions, and leading the overall commercial strategy.

“In the almost five years Adrian has been with Boost as Marketing Director, he’s demonstrated a hugely successful marketing pedigree overseeing a significant and positive evolution for the Boost brand.

“Prior to his time at Boost, Adrian also held the reins in sales departments across a number of organisations and I believe that we have in Adrian someone who has the skills and experience to drive the overall commercial function forward at Boost through a combination of strong commercial acumen, commitment to being led by insight, a resolute focus on strategy and a passion for our culture.”

Adrian Hipkiss said: “I am absolutely delighted to be taking on the Commercial Director role within the business and working with the outstanding teams we have in sales, marketing and category at Boost to continue our growth trajectory, brand presence and drive our commercial strategy forward.”