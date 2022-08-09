Boost 500ml Juic’d can set to energise tastebuds this summer

As temperatures reach record levels across Northern Ireland people are thirsty for some serious refreshment to cool down and keep them energised this summer. Boost has introduced three Juic’d flavours in a new 500ml can format that could be the summer saviour everyone needs right now.

Francine Matthews, Brand Manager, Boost Drinks, said: “Our Juic’d range has a trio of unbelievable flavours that need to be tasted to be believed: Pineapple and Guava Punch, Mango and Tropical Blitz, Watermelon and Lime Twist. They are juicy, energising, irresistible and the perfect way to keep cool during the warm, balmy days.”

Consumers love to explore new flavours and with the growing demand for the 500ml can format, the timing is right for this new range, explained Fran.

Fran said: “Last year was a huge year for Boost in NI with total unit sales of a staggering 27 MILLION which was driven largely by sales of Boost Energy Red Berry – NI’s best-selling soft drink in the convenience channel.

“We think that the superior blend of real fruit juice and maximum energy in our Boost Juic’d range will appeal to our current Boost drinkers and attract new people who prefer the 500ml can which is the ultimate thirst quencher.”

Fran continued: “Keep an eye out on Boost’s social media pages for more exciting Juic’d activity over the coming weeks which will include sampling opportunities, competitions, and a radio promotion – it’s time to get Juic’d Northern Ireland!”

Boost was established in 2001 after founder and CEO Simon Gray saw the opportunity to offer consumers a great quality energy drink at a fraction of the price of other brands at that time.

Two years later Boost, alongside Hardy Distribution, brought the brand to the local market, making the brand 20 years old in NI next year. Boost Drinks now owns the province’s top selling soft drink within the local independent convenience channel*.

Boost is available in various pack formats across Energy, Sport and Iced Coffee products.