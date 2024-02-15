Blackboard Awards return to shine light on Belfast’s teaching stars

The Blackboard Awards will return on Friday 1 March at Riddel Hall, Queen’s University Belfast to celebrate teachers of distinction across Belfast. Now in its 12th year, the awards will celebrate teaching staff at primary and post-primary level who strive to light an educational fire among their students.

With more than one hundred nominations, this year’s Blackboard Awards is sponsored by Queen’s University Belfast, while event partners include Belfast City Airport, FLYNN, and H&J Martin Asset Management Services.

The Blackboard Awards

Dozens of outstanding educationalists will be honoured during the celebration, demonstrating an appreciation to all who foster and promote the education of children in Belfast.

Speaking ahead of the Blackboard Awards 2024, Dr Ryan Feeney, Vice-President Strategic Engagement and External Affairs at Queen’s University Belfast, said: “At Queen’s we are proud of the work of both our University Colleges, Stranmillis University College and St. Mary’s University College who alongside the postgraduate provision at our School of Social Sciences, Education and Social Work provide world class teachers who make a significant contribution to our society. Therefore, we are delighted to sponsor the Blackboard Awards that recognise the excellent contribution of our teachers.”

Michelle Hatfield, Chief People and Marketing Officer at Belfast City Airport, added: “Belfast City Airport is thrilled to join hands with Belfast Media for this year’s Blackboard Awards, celebrating those who lead the way in shaping the future for our youth. As a responsible neighbour, we are committed to helping young people across Northern Ireland realise their potential while building a skilled and enthusiastic workforce of tomorrow. Our IGNITE programme, which is now in its fifth year, underscores this commitment, giving young people from a range of schools the tools and confidence to be the best that they can be.”

“Congratulations to all those shortlisted for the 12th annual Blackboard Awards – this is a real testament to those who go above and beyond to encourage students to set their sights even higher, and we are proud to support such a worthwhile event.”

Editor of Belfast Media, Robin Livingstone, said: “In spite of the obvious challenges faced by schools across the city, it is clear that the teachers and teaching support staff of Belfast remain steadfast in their commitment to ensuring that in their classrooms, every child is a champion. The Blackboard Awards provide an opportunity to thank these extraordinary educationalists for everything they do for our children and young people.”

Pamela Jones, Principal of Belvoir Park Primary School, concluded: “Having been honoured with the Principal of the Year award at last year’s ceremony, I can express how thrilled I was to have my commitment recognised. To my fellow educational colleagues across education, who put the children at the centre of all they do, I am delighted that their dedication is getting recognised through these awards.”