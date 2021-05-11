BelTech returns to explore Next Gen Connectivity

BelTech – the conference that unites the technologists of today with the revolutionary technologies of the future – is set to return with its eighth annual event in June.

Known for stimulating an explosion of activity among the local tech community, BelTech 2021 will take place virtually on June 10 and 11 curated by Kainos, Allstate NI, Big Motive and Liberty IT.

The two-day event will feature industry leaders from a range of disciplines including Co. Tyrone native and CEO of popular neighborhood app Nextdoor Sarah Friar, Expleo Global Head of DevOps Graeme Clarke and OutSystems Delivery Lead at Neueda Emma Neill.

A forum for practitioners and leaders to exchange practical experiences of the application of technology with peers, BelTech will also highlight achievements across the local tech scene throughout the past year.

The curators have combined their deep technical knowledge and network of global contacts to assemble world class sessions featuring the best of local and international talent.

The upcoming event will keep Software Engineering at its core with sessions on Hyper Automation, 5G and the Internet of Behaviours before exploring other emerging practices used in Digital Product Delivery.

A practical and informative conference, BelTech is curated by technologists, for technologists and returns this year with the support of Belfast City Council, Expleo, Options and Unosquare.

Tom Gray, Group CTO and Director of Innovation at Kainos and Curator of BelTech 2021 said: “BelTech has grown and evolved alongside the local tech industry in its eight years of existence to become a trusted source of knowledge, inspiration and innovation. This year we will combine our ongoing focus on Software Engineering with the new theme of Digital Product Delivery. In these sessions, leading technologists will explore how best to create amazing multi-disciplinary teams and deliver value efficiently.”

“From an ecosystem bursting with potential, Northern Ireland’s tech professionals will unite to share practical insights, foster new partnerships and, most importantly, continue to engage and inspire the innovators of tomorrow when we return virtually in June.”

Rebecca Walsh, Design Director at Big Motive and Curator of BelTech 2021 said: “As a conference curator I am thrilled that BelTech will turn its focus to multi-disciplinary teams and accelerating product delivery after local innovators used these exact practices to support the global response to COVID-19. I look forward to seeing what innovations like this are borne out of BelTech 2021.”

Speaking as joint Curators of BelTech 2021, Senior Leaders at Allstate Jason McBride and Columb Duffy said: “BelTech has always been a conference which showcases Through Leadership and technology advancement. Each year, it provides the opportunity to hear from local and international speakers, sharing stories of their real-world experiences. We look forward to hearing from the speakers talking about what the next disruptive technology trend could be, new ways of working that are being piloted and what really gets them excited in technology today.”

Brian Craig, Consultant at Liberty IT and Curator of BelTech 2021 said: “After a year when the world stayed connected only through the powers of digital technology, there is more value than ever in uniting our tech community to share invaluable insights. We technologists are always curious and on the lookout for the next big development, particularly when it comes to emerging technologies. It is great to see BelTech 2021 return with more opportunities to explore latest developments and share ideas with like-minded others.”

To find out more and register for the virtual conference which takes place on June 10 and 11, visit: https://beltech.co/