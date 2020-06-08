BelTech Conference goes virtual for first time

The seventh annual BelTech Conference will go online between Monday 22 June and Thursday 25 June this year.

Every year BelTech brings together leaders from the technology and business sectors and plays a lead role in promoting the emerging technology sector in Northern Ireland. As well as championing latest developments in tech, it will look at how the sector has played a critical role in supporting business resilience during the COVID-19 lockdown.

BelTech will also examine what role the technology sector can play in a post-COVID era and how it can help the economy bounce-back.

The conference programme is curated by Tom Gray, Group Chief Technology Officer of Kainos and sponsored by Allstate, Options Technology, Invest Northern Ireland, Hays Recruitment, Expleo Group Digital Labs, Unosquare and Belfast City Council.

Lead Curator of Beltech, Tom Gray, Chief Technology Officer at Kainos said: “When the pandemic struck, we decided to postpone the conference, however it became clear quite quickly that it would be a long time before we could host BelTech again in the usual way. It feels like a natural progression for us to move the event online, meaning we can reach more people and encourage wider learning and sharing of knowledge.

“COVID-19 has created pressure on many areas of life, but the use of technology has played an important role in allowing many of us to keep in touch with loved ones, work from home, order food and supplies, and keep updated on the latest public health advice. Over the past few months, the acceleration of the use of emerging technologies such as Cloud-based services, and Artificial Intelligence has enabled many companies to continue operating remotely with staff working from home.

“BelTech now comes at a time when we are looking towards economic recovery and the conference will help develop new partnerships between the tech sector and business leaders. Technology will be even more critical to how our economy evolves in the coming months.

“The Northern Ireland tech sector is agile and adaptable to change, with many seasoned experts within the network. Its real worth is only beginning to be understood as we have come to rely on it so heavily in recent months. It is a sector that must be supported and invested in.”

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Alderman Frank McCoubrey said: “We’re delighted to be supporting BelTech again this year and pleased to see that it’s going ahead as a free to access online event which will enhance its reach and inclusivity.

“Tech is such a strong sector of our city’s economy and we have ambitions to become genuinely world class in digital innovation, with investment from the Belfast Region City Deal. For that to happen, we need to facilitate engagement, collaboration and knowledge sharing between businesses, education and our public sector – BelTech plays a key role in that.”

The conference this year is free, but those who would like to attend must register. For further information on Beltech please visit www.beltech.co