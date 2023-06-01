Belfast’s Taste & Tour launches CoHost

The creators of Northern Ireland’s leading food and drink experiences, Taste & Tour, have announced the launch of CoHost. This new venture is aimed at helping businesses with their corporate entertainment.

CoHost has been launched by local entrepreneurs Phil Ervine and Caroline Wilson to strengthen their current offering for corporates by providing a personal, unique and engaging solution in relation to business development as well as staff engagement, attraction and retention.

Taste & Tour turns seven this year and spends around £400,000 per year in locally owned hospitality venues in Belfast. The company is expecting this figure to grow by more than 50% with the launch of CoHost. CoHost will also create new jobs, helping Taste & Tour grow the number of tour guides it engages from 32 to 45 within the next 12 months.

CoHost

CoHost offers a variety of custom-built, five-star food and drinks experiences and can accommodate up to 200 people in a single event. These experiences include sensory cocktail experiences at The Spirit Circle, food themed cruises up the River Lagan with Ahoy Belfast, as well as Taste & Tour’s renowned dining tour experiences and flavour focused treasure hunts.

The new brand takes its blueprint from the hugely successful Taste & Tour experience. It uses Belfast’s best venues, produce and personalities to layer a sense of belonging in relation to team bonding and business development, and all through activities that are created in cooperation with business leaders and HR managers.

CoHost will initially work with 48 local hospitality venues and retailers and its corporate tours are available to arrange today, visit wearecohost.com to enquire.

“We’ve created CoHost to offer a modern take on traditional corporate entertainment,” said Phil Ervine, CoHost co-founder. “Over recent months, we’ve started working with a number of forward-thinking and engaged employers who were booking Taste & Tour experiences for their teams and after getting an understanding of what they loved about our activities, we decided to launch CoHost to offer corporate businesses a unique, engaging and fun way to entertain their staff, help create positive workplaces and make business development fun!”

“We’ve already had some of Northern Ireland’s biggest businesses enjoy our CoHost experiences and we’re excited to welcome many more over the coming weeks and months,” added Caroline Wilson, CoHost co-founder. “The fact that many companies here in Northern Ireland are looking for new and more engaging ways to deliver their corporate entertainment as well as attract new talent is hugely encouraging and we hope to provide more businesses with our solutions through CoHost.”