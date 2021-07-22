Belfast’s B-Secur announces US collaboration

Belfast’s B-Secur has today announced a key collaboration with a global technology company which will help accelerate the design of next-generation consumer wearable devices.

The alliance with US-headquartered Texas Instruments will provide high-performing sensing capabilities for wearable devices like premium smartwatches and medical grade heart-rate monitors, enabling advanced features for identification, wellness and health monitoring in Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Watch the video here: https://www.b-secur.com/press/b-secur-collaborates-with-texas-instruments/

The news follows an announcement from B-Secur earlier this year that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its innovative HeartKeyÒ ECG software.

B-Secur’s HeartKey® technology consists of a suite of powerful ECG or heart algorithms that uniquely combine user identification, health, and wellness to generate accurate data encrypted through the user’s unique heartbeat.

Alan Foreman, Chief Executive Officer, B-Secur commented: “This announcement is hugely significant for B-Secur and will enable medical-grade heart health monitoring to become widely available in the consumer wearables sector.

“As more and more wearable and IoT devices adopt ECG technology, supplying a fully integrated, high-performance solution with Texas Instruments means our customers around the world can bring their own consumer wearable products to market quicker and with great

The combination of HeartKeyÒ and TI’s AFE4950 enables device manufacturers and partners around the world to eliminate months of R&D with a fully integrated sensor, electrical and signal processing solution.

Karthik Soundarapandian, product line manager for medical imaging at TI, said: “The trend in consumer electronics is to add more health monitoring into smartwatches and other wearables.

“This, in combination with a patient’s medical history, can help health professionals with early detection and prevention of disease. The precision signal quality from the AFE4950-based hardware, combined with B-Secur’s algorithms, will help wearables manufacturers design solutions that make clinical-quality monitoring more accessible to a wider population.”

Founded in Belfast and headquartered at Catalyst in The Innovation Centre, B-Secur is on a mission to revolutionise the way people experience technology in the connected world using their unique heartbeat.

The company employs 35 engineers and has invested many years of advanced, scientific research in ECG to become a market leader in the development and integration of ECG software, partnering with some of the world’s leading technology companies.