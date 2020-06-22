Belfast ranked in Top 10 “Tech Cities of the Future”

Belfast has been ranked number 9 in the inaugural top 10 “Tech Cities of the Future” which has been compiled by fDi Intelligence and TNW for 2020/2021.

The debut Tech Cities of the Future ranking is focused on finding those European cities with the most promising prospects for start-ups, tech and innovation investment.

Andrew Jenkins, Fintech Envoy for Northern Ireland reacts to Belfast being ranked in the inaugural top 10 Tech Cities of the Future. “Confirmation that Belfast has been ranked in the inaugural top 10 “Tech Cities of the Future” for 2021/2021 by fDi Intelligence, one of the world’s premier publication for the business of globalisation is another significant endorsement of the burgeoning tech sector in Belfast and indeed Northern Ireland as a whole. To be ranked above the world leading financial hubs such as Frankfurt and Zurich are testament to this.”

“There are many reasons why Belfast is fast becoming a world beating tech destination and prime investment material. The resiliency, adaptability, and innovation at the heart of the sector here along with the talent on offer is continually noted by those global businesses who have already invested here. Despite the challenges posed by Coronavirus, there is an energy and drive about the sector, and it is important that we harness this energy as we move forward.”

“It is important to also recognise the success of our peers in Dublin who have also made the Top 10 list. There is a great relationship between the tech sectors in Dublin and Belfast and recognition of the two cities is indicative of the potential right across the island of Ireland. As we approach the end of the Brexit transition period, we know that cross-border cooperation will be vital into the future.”

“By continuing to work together, we know that we can build on this success and nurture the skills and talent which will see us remain at the forefront of the tech sector long into the future.”