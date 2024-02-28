Belfast Live shortlisted for five awards at CIPR NI Media Awards

Belfast Live has been shortlisted for five nominations at the prestigious CIPR NI Media Awards, alongside celebrating its ninth birthday with more people than ever turning to the site for all their daily news and content. Among the accolades, Belfast Live has been named a finalist for the coveted title of Media Outlet of the Year, marking a significant achievement for the site.

The Reach-owned website launched in 2015 with the vision to be a news brand that would accurately reflect Northern Ireland and its capital city in news terms and was the first ‘Live’ news brand to be launched by Reach, which has four other ‘Live’ news sites in Ireland – Dublin Live, RSVP Live, Cork Beo and Galway Beo.

In nine years it has become Northern Ireland’s biggest commercial news site according to Ipsos Iris, reaching 53% of the entire online population, which is larger than any of our competitors.* (Source, Ipsos iris Nov 2023)

Alongside Belfast Live being shortlisted for Media Outlet of the Year, the site was also shortlisted for Best use of Social Media by a Media Organisation. James McCarthy was shortlisted for Journalist of the Year as well as Marketing Manager Justin Millar and Journalist Conor Coyle both shortlisted for Best Use of Social Media by a journalist / individual.

The nominations recognise the outstanding contributions of Belfast Live’s dedicated team, led by Editor Sheena McStravick.

Expressing her gratitude and excitement, Editor of Belfast Live Sheena McStravick added:

“I’m delighted to see Belfast Live shortlisted for five awards at the NI Media Awards. I see the hard work and dedication of this team on a daily basis so it’s great to see their efforts recognised. Belfast Live has just turned nine this week and it’s amazing to look back and see how far we have come from small beginnings.

“We know we’re up against some great competitors in the NI media landscape but we’re thrilled to be nominated and hopefully can claim a victory or two on the night.”

Business Communications Manager, Aimee Rourke added: “It’s great to see the return of the CIPR NI Media Awards to celebrate the remarkable achievements of media professionals across Northern Ireland.

Belfast Live’s multiple nominations highlight our commitment to delivering high-quality news for our readers and fantastic content for our commercial partners. It’s amazing to see in just nine years, we now reach 53% of the entire population*. We’re excited to celebrate at the awards night alongside fellow nominees and with our industry peers.”

*Based on data from 5 of the largest commercial news publisher brands for Northern Ireland: Belfast Live, Belfast Telegraph, Belfast News Letter, Irish News and Planet Radio.

© Ipsos MORI, Ipsos iris Online Audience Measurement Service, 1st November – 30th November, 15+.