Belfast International Homecoming goes green for city’s response to COP26 

Belfast International Homecoming – the leading conference connecting Belfast with its global diaspora – will go green for its seventh annual conference in a hybrid event focused on the climate emergency.

Taking place at Titanic Belfast on 4 November during COP26, Belfast International Homecoming — The Green Edition, will be addressed by Pekka Timonen, Mayor of the EU’s 2021 Green Capital Lahti, Finland, who will be making his first visit to the city.

CEO of Plug Power, the world’s leading $20 billion hydrogen fuel company, Maria Bos and Assemblyman Mike Cusick, Chair of the Energy Committee in the New York State Legislature will also address the conference virtually.

Supported by Ulster Bank, Phoenix Natural Gas, Ulster University, Belfast City Council, Belfast Harbour and MRP, the one-day event will focus on opportunities from the shift to a more sustainable economy, including the creation of green collar jobs in clean energy, electric vessels, and hydrogen fuel.

Belfast International Homecoming

A gala celebration in City Hall will follow, including the ‘installation’ of a new cohort of Belfast Ambassadors who have been promoting the city globally.

Belfast Lord Mayor, Councillor Kate Nicholl said: “Belfast City Council is committed to becoming a carbon-neutral organisation and, as a council, we want to take the lead in setting a positive example for our residents to cut emissions. Engaging with our partners around the world is essential to this and we commend Belfast International Homecoming: The Green Edition for creating this valuable opportunity.”

Gabi Burnside, Entrepreneur Acceleration Manager at Ulster Bank said: “As a conference sponsor, I am thrilled that Belfast International Homecoming will turn its focus to the climate emergency and the need for a transition to a green economy and society. With more and more businesses starting to contribute to the green economy, I am excited to see how we can learn from our diaspora to give Northern Ireland a cutting edge internationally.”

Jonathan Martindale, Director of Business Development at Phoenix Natural Gas said: “Belfast International Homecoming has always been an event which showcases the very best of Belfast. Each year, it provides the opportunity to hear from the Belfast diaspora sharing real-world experiences. I look forward to hearing from speakers talking about how they are promoting the awareness of the environment through their businesses and community advocacy work.”