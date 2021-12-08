Belfast International Airport recognised for environmental leadership

Northern Ireland’s most sustainable organisations were revealed at an online event to release the results of the 2021 Northern Ireland Environmental Benchmarking Survey, organised by responsible business network Business in the Community. The survey is used as an important comparison tool and a helpful way for organisations to identify areas where they can improve their environmental impacts, as well as be recognised for their efforts to become more sustainable.

Since joining VINCI Airports network in 2018, this is the second year in a row that Belfast International Airport has achieved Gold Level in the Survey.

Graham Keddie, Managing Director Belfast International Airport said, “Belfast International Airport has benefited from VINCI Airports’ environmental and sustainability strategy which covers the reduction of carbon emissions, the protection of biodiversity and natural areas, and the control of natural resources. All airports in the VINCI Airports’ network are committed to achieve Net Zero Emission by 2050, and we have completed in 2021 the installation of LED lighting within the check in hall and we plan to roll this project out to the apron in 2022. We also plan to introduce electric vehicles to our fleet within the next12 months.”

113 organisations from a range of sectors including: General Manufacturing; Local Authority; Education; Utilities; Construction; ICT; and Food and Drink took part in the Survey in 2021, choosing to prioritise sustainability despite the challenges of the past year and half.

Sponsored by Moy Park and supported by Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, the Survey scores, recognises and rewards organisations that are going above and beyond their legal environmental requirements.

Managing Director of Business in the Community Kieran Harding said: “The Survey is an important comparison tool and a way for organisations to not only be recognised for their environmentally sustainable efforts, but also to identify areas where they can improve. It serves to highlight key environmental areas they need to be thinking about for the future.

Mr Harding continued: “Stakeholders, suppliers and the general public are seeking reassurance from businesses that they’re doing all they can for the benefit of the environment and participating in the Survey can provide evidence of their commitment to a greener future.

“I want to congratulate and thank all companies that have stepped forward to take part in the Survey and report on their environmental practices.”