Belfast International Airport ready to resume passenger traffic

Belfast International Airport will resume its first passenger flight on Monday 15th June after a period of travel restrictions imposed to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

The airport is one of 45 operated by VINCI Airports across 12 countries that is getting ready to re-open its doors to passengers.

easyJet has announced a reduced flying schedule to eight destinations: London Gatwick, Liverpool, Birmingham, Bristol, Newcastle, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Faro.

The Airport’s owners, VINCI Airports, has put in place new hygiene measures throughout its entire network in order to safeguard passengers and employees. In addition to the new practices put in place by airlines. These measures will make it possible to gradually resume services in line with all appropriate safety conditions.

Throughout this challenging period, Belfast International has remained open to provide a critical major airlink for emergency medical and cargo operations, working 24 hours a day to keep NI connected and supplied.

Announcing the move, Belfast International Airport’s Managing Director, Graham Keddie said: “Belfast International Airport is ready to welcome back our passengers. To reassure them, and everyone, we are working in line with all international guidance to continue to provide essential connectivity for Northern Ireland.

“We have a number of new measures in place so passengers are able to travel. I know these may seem inconvenient initially, however, our priority is the safety and wellbeing of all who pass through the airport. We would ask for the cooperation, patience and support of all passengers at this time. These rules are for everyone’s safety as we begin the journey towards an increase in passenger numbers and flights over the coming months.” said Graham

Nicolas Notebaert, Chief Executive Officer of VINCI Concessions and Chairman of VINCI Airports, said: “By helping trade and logistics channels to resume, VINCI Airports is playing its part in restarting the economy in Northern Ireland. I would like to thank our team at Belfast International, who have made it possible to uphold our public service duty over the last few weeks and maintained the airport in the best operational conditions. It is thanks to their engagement that we are able to reopen access to air travel today in accordance with the highest safety standards.”

The measures include

Advising all passengers to wear face coverings in the terminal.

Where possible, only passengers with boarding passes will be allowed into the airport at this time. If you are dropping off or collecting others, we ask that you remain outside the terminal, preferably in the car park

Clear markings on social distancing throughout the terminal.

A one way system for passengers entering and exiting the building will be operating throughout the airport to manage social distancing regulations

Hand sanitizer and hand washing facilities will be available at various points throughout the airport

Hygiene screens installed at close contact points

Seating areas distanced with space markings

No retail outlets, cafes or restaurants will be open at this time (although this will be reviewed regularly)

Drinking water to be available only via water refill stations (people should bring their own bottles) and vending machines

Staff will be on hand to guide passengers though the new system

In order to ensure social distancing, a limited number of security lanes will be available. Passengers should use the floor markings as a guide of where to stand and we would encourage all passengers to factor this in and allow enough time to clear security. The normal security policies remain in place, so we would ask people to prepare ahead of arriving at the airport (e.g. liquids for carry-on) to enable us to process passengers as quickly as possible to keep the queues moving.

Anyone feeling unwell or symptomatic must stay at home, they will not be allowed on any flights and will be asked to leave the airport immediately.

For more information about travelling through the airport please visit www.belfastairport.com or our social media channels.