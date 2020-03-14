Belfast Hosts HelmsBriscoe Conference

HelmsBriscoe, a leading global agency in meetings procurement and site selection held its European, Middle Eastern and Africa (EMEA) Regional Meeting in Belfast this week.

Over 300 HelmsBriscoe Associates and their hotel partners took part in a three day conference and post event familiarisation programme across destinations and attractions in Northern Ireland, supported by Tourism NI. The conference included a series of workshops and networking events in the Hilton Hotel Belfast, ICC and Titanic Belfast and social programme featuring Belfast City Hall and the city’s Cathedral Quarter.

In 2018 HelmsBriscoe placed a total of 1.27 billion US dollars in meetings revenue worldwide ranging from large conferences to smaller training meetings as well as annual staff incentives.

There are over 1,400 HelmsBriscoe representatives globally with a client base of 14,000. The Belfast event was a significant opportunity to showcase Northern Ireland as a leading conference destination to influential international buyers who can encourage their clients to choose NI for future major business tourism events.

Eimear Callaghan, Tourism NI’s Business Solutions Manager, commented: “We were delighted to welcome the HelmsBriscoe EMEA Regional Meeting to Belfast this week for the first time.”

“This experience has allowed us to sell Northern Ireland with confidence and personal passion in the global marketplace. Bringing conferences, meetings and business events to Northern Ireland is crucial for our local tourism economy and the staging of the conference in Belfast will help us reach our ambition to double the value of tourism to £2billion a year by 2030.”