Belfast Hosts Global Critical Care Reviews Conference

Belfast will this week welcome more than 400 scientists, health specialists and medical experts from around the world as part of a major international conference.Taking place over full two days at Titanic Belfast from 16-17 January, the home-grown conference is organised by Critical Care Reviews, a not-for-profit educational critical care project promoting open access to scientific advancement, set up by local clinician, Dr Rob Mac Sweeney.

Conference delegates will meet to hear the results of three ground-breaking clinical trial results, and a major international epidemiological sepsis study, which will have global research implications.

Belfast has already established itself as a significant international conference destination and this latest event cements its leading reputation as a destination for world class research, development and health expertise.

Now in its eighth successful year, the Critical Care Reviews Meeting has grown to establish itself as one of the world’s best conferences in the field of intensive care medicine.

The highly anticipated conference will unveil pivotal trial results in the area of sepsis, a life-threatening condition affecting more than 7,000 patients in Northern Ireland each year. Latest statistics estimate that, of those affected by sepsis, one in five will die.i

Critical Care Reviews Founder, Dr Rob Mac Sweeney, said: “Critical Care Reviews has established itself as a world-leading medical conference and the premier scientific event for specialist around the world working within the area of critical care.

We are looking forward to welcoming a host of internationally renowned scientists and clinicians to present and discuss new data which has the potential to change practice worldwide but also to enjoy what Belfast as an exciting global destination has to offer.

A key aim of Critical Care Reviews is to make scientific discovery accessible to all and the data being presented at the conference underscores our efforts to promote research and scientific advancement in this complex area of medicine.

With more than 400 delegates from around the world already registered to attend, #CCR20 promises to be an exciting and potentially game-changing conference that will report the latest discoveries and medical advancements in the field of critical care medicine.”

The conference is supported by local medical device specialist Armstrong Medical.

John Armstrong MBE, Managing Director of Armstrong Medical and lead sponsors of the Critical Care Reviews conference, said, ““As Platinum sponsors, Armstrong Medical are delighted to be identified and associated with the annual Critical Care Reviews Meeting. This prestigious event brings together some of the finest minds in Critical Care Medicine, which combines informed reflection with active vision. I believe it’s in this space that further significant advancements can be made.”

For more information on #CCR20 at Titanic Belfast on 16-17 January 2020, visit www.criticalcarereviews.com.