Belfast Engineering Firm PAC Group Helps Concentrix + Webhelp Towards Net Zero

Northern Ireland engineering firm, PAC Group, has installed a solar PV system at software company Concentrix + Webhelp Belfast offices that is set to save the company between £30-£35,000 per year.

The sustainable energy solution was installed at their Maysfield site in the city and is an important step in reducing their carbon footprint and working towards net zero.

Brian Alexander, Renewables Business Development Manager at PAC Group said they performed a comprehensive roof evaluation and testing before installing the most suitable units.

“PAC worked with specialists Bauder to create a design for the project and supply a roofing mounting kit and panels along with SolarEdge inverters.”

The Bauder Solar PV System is an integrated photovoltaic system where the modules and the substructure are combined to form a single unit which is secured to the roof without any penetration of the waterproofing or roof deck.

Working closely with Sr. Supervisor Facilities Management at Concentrix, Michael O’Neill, PAC performed a comprehensive roof evaluation and got the roof spark tested for leaks.

Brian Alexander, Renewables Business Development Manager at PAC Group said: “We went down and built up a very strong relationship with Michael, he showed faith in us and we delivered.

“The ability for Concentrix + Webhelp to produce their own electricity will reduce their carbon footprint greatly, forwarding their efforts to battle global warming in Northern Ireland.”

Peter Corr, Workplace Health & Safety Manager at Concentrix + Webhelp said: “As a global business, we recognise that we have a responsibility to support and improve our local communities and the health of our planet.

“Choosing to install solar panels at our Maysfield site is just one of our many initiatives to help reduce our carbon footprint and become a more environmentally responsible business. By installing the solar panels, we estimate a saving of 27.53t of Co2 which is equivalent to 1264 trees planted.”

The 141.220kw system is the most lightweight system available in the market (9-12.5Kg/m2) making it highly suitable for retrofit applications – where weight loadings are often a deciding factor on whether adding PV to an existing building is feasible.

Michael O’Neill, Facilities Manager at Concentrix + Webhelp added: “It has been an absolute pleasure working with PAC on this fantastic project. Their knowledge and expertise has been second to none.”