Belfast club scores with Power NI donation

The youth section of Sandy Row FC will take to the pitch for all future matches wearing a new kit that has been funded by Power NI through its Helping Hands initiative.

Crafted for performance, it’s hoped the lightweight blue shirt and matching shorts made by sportswear giant Adidas will provide the club’s younger prospects with the confidence to play well under pressure.

Over the course of the past twelve months, the youth team have won various South Belfast Youth League trophies, while the Under-13 girls triumphed domestically and in the Prestatyn Cup in Wales.

A request for £300 in support was made to Power NI by company employee Kylie Best. “It is amazing that my employer can give back and help organisations in my local community. It will really help Sandy Row FC’s youth team as the club is growing rapidly and all fundraising is greatly appreciated,” she said.

Established in 2012, Sandy Row Football Club currently has 15 teams, with these ranging from Under-5s who play in the South Belfast Youth League and Small Sided Games Development League, to the Senior men’s squad who compete in the Northern Amateur Football League.

2012 team coach Kyle Mulholland said: Power NI’s Helping Hands scheme is an extremely important part of fundraising for local community groups. The generosity of the scheme has enabled the club to purchase a football kit for the youth team – we are very proud to have Power NI as our sponsor.”

Helping Hands supports those causes right across Northern Ireland that matter the most, and allows Power NI employees to nominate an individual, group or an organisation to receive sponsorship.