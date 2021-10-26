BDO Northern Ireland raises £35K for Children’s Cancer Unit Charity

Local business advisory firm, BDO Northern Ireland has marked a significant fundraising milestone of £35K for their chosen charity Children’s Cancer Unit. The amount, which has been raised over the last three years marks an impressive effort by the team who organised a range of initiatives to raise much needed funds for the local cancer charity.

The firm which has more than 150 employees signed up to raise funds that will support staff, patients and families in the Children’s Haematology and Oncology Unit at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity was founded in 1984 and exists to support the work of the Unit, which is the only place in Northern Ireland where children receive specialist treatment for cancer. The Charity helps provide funds for essential equipment, additional provision of staff and other family support measures.

BDO Northern Ireland

Maybeth Shaw, Partner at BDO Northern Ireland, said: “Between 60 and 70 children in Northern Ireland are diagnosed with cancer each year and the Children’s Cancer Unit is the only place in NI for them to receive specialist treatment. With ongoing pressures on our health service, organisations like the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity are vital in supporting and maintaining this vital part of our cancer service.

“As a firm, BDO NI is committed to supporting causes that improve people’s lives and colleagues across the board have devoted their time and creative energy to raising much needed funds for a charity that is close to many of our hearts.

“As a charity that depends on donations to be able to continue this vital service, we have worked hard to consistently improve our fundraising efforts and reaching £35K is a significant milestone”.

The firm’s fundraising programme with the Children’s Cancer Unit, which kicked off in June 2018 included a diverse range of initiatives, including the Belfast Marathon, participating in the Tough Mudder Mud Run, coffee mornings, raffles, fashion shows and busking efforts from several talented team members. The BDO team have also volunteered their time and professional services to assist the charity with a range of financial and administrative responsibilities.

Anna McDonald from the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity said: “The amount raised by BDO NI is an incredible achievement, particularly considering the challenging climate we find ourselves in. But for us, their support was about far more than just fundraising. BDO NI immediately became an extension of our small team, enabling us to plan large scale events and host family fun days for those affected by childhood cancer, as well as facilitating unique support measures such as their adapted clothing project. This element of our partnership was something really special.

“Without the support of corporate partners like BDO NI, the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity would not be able to carry out its vital work. We cannot thank the whole team enough for their enthusiasm, commitment and support throughout our hugely successful partnership.”

Catherine Maguire, Senior Manager at BDO Northern Ireland, whose son Conor received treatment at the Unit for over three years, said: “Throughout Conor’s treatment for leukaemia, we were so grateful for the incredible support and services provided by the amazing team at the Children’s Cancer Unit. I am so proud of my colleagues at BDO NI and very thankful for all their fantastic fundraising efforts to support the work at the Unit and help other families like ours during a very difficult time.”

BDO Northern Ireland is an award-winning accountancy practice that employs more than 150 people in Northern Ireland and provides professional services to more than 1,000 local companies.

The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity is a registered charity and depends solely on donations from the public. All the funds raised are used to ensure that children who suffer from all forms of childhood cancer across Northern Ireland receive the best possible treatment and care, provided at the Unit.

More information on the work of The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity can be found at www.childrenscancerunit.com