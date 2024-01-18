Ballymena club scores with Power NI donation

The Under-10 squad at Northend United Youth FC is sporting an exciting new look this season after it received a generous £600 donation from Northern Ireland’s leading electricity supplier – Power NI.

The money – which has been awarded through the company’s long-running Helping Hands initiative – has been used to purchase blue and white kits manufactured by Uhlsport for the 2024/2025 campaign.

Based in Ballymena, Northend United Youth FC has grown to become a successful cross-community football club. Established back in 2003, it now has more than 250 boy and girl members ranging from Under-7 to Under-18 level. Its continued success has also seen it recognised by the sport’s governing body in Northern Ireland – the Irish Football Association – because of its Game Development Centre.

Northend United FC coach Alan Telford believes the fresh look will boost the confidence of every single player and inspire them to achieve league success when they run out on to the pitch each week.

Alan said: “This means so much to the kids and will make them feel like an official team. The £600 of funding from Power NI is very welcome and has enabled the Under-10 team to purchase its own match kits. I have absolutely no doubt players will wear them with pride at their tournaments every Friday.”

Colleen Rainey and Alan Telford are both employees at Power NI and have family connections to the County Antrim club. They believe the funding will play a crucial role in supporting youth development.

“It is great that Power NI can support local community sports clubs such as Northend United FC,” said Colleen. “The Helping Hands money enabled the club to buy new kits for the two Under-10s teams –the first official kit they will have ever had. It will be a massive confidence boost for the players as they compete for honours in the Lisburn Junior Invitational League.”