Baker Tilly Mooney Moore welcomes new graduates

Belfast accountancy and advisory firm Baker Tilly Mooney Moore has welcomed two new graduates to its 50 strong team, while recruitment for the 2022 Graduate Training Programme gets underway.

A recognised ACCA Platinum Employer, the firm specialises in Audit & Assurance, Consulting, Taxation and Restructuring & Insolvency.

With the 2022 programme now open for applications, the company has welcomed recent graduates Micheal Murphy and Sergio Oliva to complete the three-and-a-half-year scheme.

Sergio, who joins the team following his degree in Accounting with Spanish from Queen’s University Belfast, joined to work in Audit and Accounts and is also gaining experience within the Tax Department.

Micheal, who currently works in Audit and Accounts, also joined following his accounting degree at Queen’s University Belfast and says the opportunity to work in a high-paced environment and get involved in a range of areas of accounting is what attracted him to the firm.

With a full induction programme and dedicated approach to the continual professional development of graduates, Baker Tilly Mooney Moore supports each individual to sit the professional Accountancy exams with either the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) or Chartered Accountants Ireland (CAI).

The firm is an independent member of Baker Tilly International, one of the world’s top ten networks of independent accounting and advisory firms, which provides opportunities for secondment to 148 territories upon completion of the Graduate Training Programme.

To find out more about the programme, which closes for applications for Audit & Accounting, Tax and Consulting positions on Friday 26 November, visit the Baker Tilly Mooney Moore website or email [email protected] .

Joanne Small, Audit & Assurance Partner at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore said: “We are thrilled to have welcomed Micheal and Sergio as we continue our focus on graduate recruitment and training at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore. Since joining us in September, they have each demonstrated significant capabilities in Audit and Accounts and bring a new level of energy and enthusiasm to the team. We are delighted to have them both on board and wish them every success in their qualifying years with us.”

“In light of a significantly busy period for the full practice, we have also launched a new recruitment phase for our Graduate Training Programme, to begin in 2022. We know that investing in graduates and their development will be key to meeting this surge in demand and have no doubt the next generation of graduates will leave university well equipped to join our busy firm.”

Sergio Oliva, new graduate trainee at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore said: “The Graduate Training Programme with Baker Tilly Mooney Moore was an ideal opportunity following my accounting degree at Queen’s. After joining the Audit and Accounts team in September, I have already been given the chance to work in the Tax Department for a short period, which has given me an insight into another area of the accountancy and advisory world. Baker Tilly Mooney Moore offers the perfect balance of a medium-sized firm with endless opportunities, but still with the personal nature of a smaller practice. After an isolated few years for all recent graduates, I have been enjoying the social aspect of the firm and have already been taking part in the company five-a-side football games.”

Micheal Murphy, new graduate trainee at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore said: “I am delighted to have joined the team at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore after completing my final years of study in the midst of an uncertain recruitment environment. So far, I have been trusted to work with a range of clients, both small and large, across various different sectors which has been useful in my ongoing studies with Chartered Accountancy Ireland. I was pleased to take on the challenge of the marathon relay team with my colleagues in October and look forward to what other social opportunities the role will bring. To anyone considering their next steps after university, I would advise them to seriously consider joining us here at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore.”