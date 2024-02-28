Baker Tilly Mooney Moore appoints Karen Corry as Senior HR Consultant

Accountancy and advisory practice Baker Tilly Mooney Moore has announced the appointment of Karen Corry as Senior HR Consultant. With a wealth of experience spanning two decades, Karen joins the firm to enhance its consulting capabilities and contribute to its strategic growth.

Karen Corry brings an extensive background in strategic and operational HR, organisational development and design, change management, and efficiency reviews. Her breadth of experience includes collaborating with organisations in the Public and Private sectors, the Third Sector, and most recently, a new technology startup.

A skilled communicator and strategist, Karen’s expertise encompasses talent management, engagement, retention, succession planning, compensation and benefits, and human capability development. At Baker Tilly Mooney Moore, Karen will support existing services aimed at enhancing the overall effectiveness, efficiency, and adaptability of organisations.

A medium-sized accountancy and advisory practice based in Belfast, Baker Tilly Mooney Moore delivers services across Consulting, Audit & Assurance, Business Services, Taxation and Restructuring & Insolvency.

Consulting Partner, Donal Laverty, said, “I am delighted to welcome Karen Corry as she joins the Consulting team at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore. With a rich background in collaborating with prominent organisations across the private and public sectors, Karen is poised to bring significant value to our consulting services at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore. I have no doubt that Karen will be instrumental in delivering impactful solutions for our clients. We extend our best wishes to her for a successful and rewarding journey ahead.”

New Senior HR Consultant, Karen Corry, said, “I am excited to begin my new role of Senior HR Consultant. Baker Tilly Mooney Moore has grown significantly in recent years, and I am pleased to join the Consulting Team amid a period of increased demand. Throughout my career, I have worked on digital transformation, HR auditing, and organisational design and development. I look forward to taking on this new challenge and working with the diverse clientele here at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore.”