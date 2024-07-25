Award wins reaffirm growth ambitions for Prestige Insurance Holdings

The position of Prestige Insurance Holdings as a stalwart in the insurance sector has been reaffirmed by recent award successes.

Two of its subsidiary companies were honoured at the British Insurance Awards 2024, with Prestige Underwriting being named MGA of the Year and AbbeyAutoline being awarded Personal Lines Broker of the Year. This marks a second consecutive win for AbbeyAutoline, following their success as Commercial Lines Broker of the Year in the 2023 British Insurance Awards.

Group Chief Executive Officer, Trevor Shaw, said: “We have an ambitious strategy for growth and market expansion. These award wins validate our approach and demonstrate our ability to meet the evolving expectations of the market. Additionally, Prestige Underwriting has been announced as a finalist in the Insurance Age 2024 UK Broker Awards, nominated and voted on by brokers.

“At Prestige Insurance Holdings, our vision is to build a market-leading group of insurance businesses, recognised across the sector for its diverse, innovative, and specialist Broking, Underwriting, and InsurTech portfolio. We are dedicated to creating value for our stakeholders and employees, with our customers at the heart of everything we do.”

The Award wins are testament to the Group’s strategic approach and its subsidiaries’ ability to meet and exceed market expectations. Headquartered in Belfast, Prestige Insurance Holdings has been trading for 51 years and has a presence across Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Great Britain, with a workforce of over 650 employees across these markets. The Group remains committed to serving its communities and customers with unparalleled insurance expertise.

No doubt these achievements underscore Prestige Insurance Holdings’ commitment to excellence and innovation in the insurance industry, paving the way for continued growth and success.