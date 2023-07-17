August Craft Month 2023 launched

From jewellery-making classes, open studios where you can watch highly skilled artisans at work, to workshops onboard a famous battleship, the countdown is on for August Craft Month, the annual celebration of Northern Irish craft.

August Craft Month celebrates the vibrant local craft scene right across the island of Ireland, providing unique opportunities for people to get involved as well as supporting makers by buying products and learning more about their work.

August Craft Month

Supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Craft NI and in partnership with Design & Crafts Council of Ireland and Cork Craft & Design, the month-long celebration will once again be part of an island-wide summer programme.

There is a packed itinerary of over 300 eclectic events in all corners of the island, with around 150 events taking place right across Northern Ireland.

These include classes onboard HMS Caroline in Belfast with textile artist Ruth Osborne hosting workshops where participants will take inspiration from the shapes, forms and patterns onboard the famous warship to create a series of layered prints using a Gel Plate.

The workshop will involve stencil making and collage while working with a range of papers and fabrics.

The open studios’ taking place across Northern Ireland will give the public will have rare opportunities to watch craft makers at work and learn more about their processes.

One of these will be at the Strangford studio of Elizabeth Jorn which includes an exhibition of the maker’s figurative bronze, paper-pulp sculptures and other 3D and 2D works.

Widely acknowledged as the finest in the world, Ireland’s linen heritage will also take centre stage during August Craft Month.

The Linen Biennale Northern Ireland, an initiative of R-Space Gallery, returns for a second year in 2023 with events across Northern Ireland running throughout August, September and October.

The Biennale will showcase Ireland’s linen heritage and examine the future of linen and flax on the island.

The theme for this iteration is ‘Revive and Renew’, relating to the revival of the Biennale itself after the five-year hiatus due to the pandemic and to renewing our appreciation and understanding of this fascinating material’s legacy, current value and future potential.

Local Councils in Northern Ireland are key to supporting craft makers, and you’ll find enticing craft programmes in a number of venues such as Market Place Theatre & Arts Centre in Armagh, Strule Arts Centre in Omagh and Island Arts Centre in Lisburn.

Craft NI’s Craft Development Officer, Lorna Towns said August Craft Month is a fantastic platform to celebrate the talented makers we have right across the island of Ireland.

Lorna said: “We are currently finalising this year’s programme but already it is shaping up to be one of our best.

“This year will see a really diverse range of craft disciplines including ceramists, textile makers, glassblowers, designer-makers and many more.

“August Craft Month is also a great way of sharing the rich stories and showcasing the creative talent we have, and it is always exciting to discover new makers who are forging a name for themselves in the local craft scene.

“With such a variety of events taking place, this is a great opportunity for members of the public to become involved in craft, learn more about our makers and to buy some of their products.

“Handmade pieces are often one-of-a-kind and make the most thoughtful and considered gift or an excellent way to show some self-care.

“Our partnership with Design & Crafts Council Ireland and Cork Craft & Design has helped promote August Craft Month to a new level and to showcase our makers’ work to a wider audience, while at the same time encouraging knowledge sharing and networking.”

Meanwhile, the theme for Craft NI’s August Craft Month exhibition will be ‘Pathways’, a nod to the journeys audiences make to visit August Craft Month from across the island and beyond.

The exhibition will have a number of prizes aimed at supporting makers at different stages of their careers. This year organisers are delighted to welcome guest curator, Annie Cattrell, artist, lecturer at the Royal College of Art and maker in glass.

The exhibition will be on display during August and into September in the Craft NI Gallery, Belfast’s only dedicated crafts venue.

To see the list of events taking place across the island, please visit www.craftni.org/about-august-craft-month and for the island-wide programme, www.augustcraftmonth.org, will be launching soon. Share your own craft adventures by tagging @craft.ni, @augustcraftmonth23 and use the hashtags #augustcraftmonth2023, #makeseebuy