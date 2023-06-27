AudioLevel business doubles at Mallusk Enterprise Park

AudioLevel, Northern Ireland’s only specialist retailer for DJ and music production equipment, has doubled in size at Mallusk Enterprise Park.

AudioLevel – which is owned and operated by top local DJ and entrepreneur Craig Dalzell – has seen sustained growth since opening at the fully-let business park north of Belfast in December 2018.

AudioLevel

The shop has continued to build on a strong reputation for selling the best gear to DJs and music producers in Northern Ireland and beyond.

Customers can browse what’s in stock on Craig’s website audiolevel.co.uk and then stop by the Newtownabbey enterprise park, located just off the M2, north of Belfast, to purchase in-store.

This type of shopping, known as ‘webrooming’ gives buyers the space to touch, feel and test the products – indeed to sample them – before buying. Craig also offers specialist production set-up in-store, as well as expert one-to-one tuition on the ones-and-twos, and advice on how to get the best out of the high-end audio equipment.

Since doubling the size of his retail unit at Mallusk Enterprise Park, Craig says he’s boosted the volume of sales, while making the most of the space to showcase his goods. On the back of his success following his business investment he said:

“As a result of being accommodated in larger new premises at Mallusk Enterprise Park AudioLevel has been able to significantly increase the equipment on display for demo in the new store and hold substantially more goods on site for customers to browse, sample and buy. Higher value purchases from larger PA sound & lighting systems, state of the art products that took up too much space to be able to showcase and stock within the square footage of our very first unit in the business park, has led to an increase in average purchase values and an overall growth in sales.”

The local entrepreneur added insight into his next expansion for customers saying: “This Summer AudioLevel will be adding additional services for customers across Ireland with a brand new equipment rental offering of PA, sound, lighting and DJ gear for club and mobile event organisers. We look forward to continued success and are excited about what the future holds.”

Mallusk Enterprise Park

Mallusk Enterprise Park CEO Emma Garrett says the enterprise agency is committed to giving businesses in Newtownabbey the space and support to develop and grow:

“Locally owned businesses like AudioLevel choose to locate their business in Mallusk Enterprise Park for many reasons, above and beyond location, location, location. Whilst our proximity to the city of Belfast and the International airport is second to none for business owners, employees and customers, our tenants also benefit from our set up as a social enterprise which enables wrap-around business growth and sustainability support for entrepreneurs. The businesses, charities and social enterprises that rent a unit from our local enterprise agency can avail of mentoring, advice and expertise from our experienced team of Business Advisers as well as our enviable network of specialist consultants. We are proud to be more than just a landlord.”

The social enterprise behind the local enterprise agency: Mallusk Enterprise, who manage the business park reinvest rental income from tenants into supporting individuals into self-employment through the provision of free mentoring and training.