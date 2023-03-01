ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions sponsors Netball Northern Ireland in European U17 Championships

ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions UK & Ireland is delighted to announce a new partnership with Netball Northern Ireland, providing sponsorship for the under-17s team in the recent European U17 Championships hosted on home soil.

Held at the Antrim Forum, the four-day event was the pinnacle of the U17 calendar, and saw 10 countries compete across the competitions, which included the Championship event and Challenge section.

This was the first taste of international tournament match play for the athletes who had been training hard in preparation. The team’s green and black kit featured the ASSA ABLOY logo on the back, with a sleek and stylish design.

Netball Northern Ireland

Karen Rollo, Executive Manager, Netball Northern Ireland, commented: “We are delighted to welcome ASSA ABLOY on board as a Netball NI partner. The team have been incredibly supportive, with great enthusiasm for our performance pathway programme.

“The diversity of support we are seeing in our new partnerships highlights the impact and reach our sport now has across Northern Ireland. Hosting the U17 European Championships is always something we enjoy doing, and the increasing support we have seen this year is truly exciting.”

ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions

Brian Sofley, Managing Director at ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions, added: “The Netball Northern Ireland motto is ‘Strongest Together’, and ASSA ABLOY is a great believer in teamwork and resilience, as well as having a commitment to investing in community partnerships such as these.

“We are proud to support the Northern Ireland U17’s, and are tremendously proud of their performance in the international European Championships!”

For more information on ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions, please visit https://bit.ly/3gGLU3R.

ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions UK & Ireland, Door Group

Door Group, a unit of ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions UK & Ireland is a leading manufacturer of high-performance steel and timber doors, tailor made to individual project requirements from its Powershield, Prima, Safeguard and SMARTec ranges. We provide a specification, manufacture, installation and maintenance solution for architects, specifiers and contractors working across a range of markets.