ASDA is Responsible Company of the Year

For more than 16 years, the Responsible Business Awards in Northern Ireland have showcased transformational stories of businesses taking real action to build thriving communities.

Each year, the Responsible Business Awards celebrate those businesses demonstrating strong, inclusive leadership, who continuously innovate to tackle pressing social issues and repair and rebuild our planet.

“There is no doubt that 2020 has been a very different year to the one we expected, however, throughout the pandemic so far, I am continually heartened by the determination of companies across Northern Ireland to be even more responsible through their activities, as they take care of their people, the environment and their communities.”, says Kieran Harding, Managing Director of awarding organisation, Business in the Community.

The top award – NI Responsible Company of the Year 2020, sponsored by Danske Bank – was awarded to ASDA Northern Ireland. In assessing ASDA’s entry, the judging panel noted: “This is an organisation that isn’t afraid to tackle tough and topical societal issues head on. From improving nutrition to tackling plastics, the breadth and depth of ASDA’s responsible business activity is really impressive.

“It succeeded in taking a large ‘corporate’ strategy and making it local, ensuring its team brings colleagues, customers and suppliers with them along the way.”

Mr Harding adds: “Other than announcing our overall NI Responsible Company of the Year, we made the move to recognising Responsible Business Champions for 2020 rather than highlighting one award winner in each category. This was the right thing to do in a year where a celebration event was not fitting but recognition of responsible business is still absolutely vital. Responsible business is needed now more than ever.”

These awards are run by Business in the Community in partnership with JP Corry and SPAR.

The 2020 Responsible Business Awards Champions