Artist Kathryn Callaghan Celebrates 10th Business Anniversary

Kathryn Callaghan, celebrated Northern Ireland-based artist and the creative force behind Kathryn Callaghan Fine Art, is recognized for her exceptional poured artwork that has a timeless quality.

For over a decade, Kathryn has dedicated her artistry to capturing life’s most cherished moments and emotions, allowing businesses to infuse that essence into their spaces and branding. Her commitment to authenticity and emotion has earned her a reputation as a true professional in the art world. She was the creative force behind the artwork now adorning the walls of Kingsbridge Private Hospitals, Mount Juliet Estate, Bushmills Inn, JN Wine, Mourne Dew Distillery and Microsoft Dublin among others.

Kathryn Callaghan

Her recent project, supplying some 200 framed prints for Mount Juliet’s Hunters Yard Hotel, Kilkenny, has garnered praise from Jean Feeney, Senior Interior Designer at MCA Architects

“MCA commissioned Kathryn Callaghan to create a selection of pieces for the interior of Hunters Yard Hotel, Mount Juliet, Kilkenny. Kathryn was a pleasure to work with and made everything feel so effortless, a sign of a true professional. Her work is exceptional with great attention to detail and has a timeless feel to it. We would be very happy to work with her again in the future; her interpretation of our brief was flawless.”

Kathryn Callaghan’s artistry extends beyond the canvas, resonating with clients, designers, and businesses alike. Her art is more than just decoration; it’s an embodiment of life’s cherished moments.

Kathryn’s aim is simple but profound: to paint the life your customers love so that you can bring the feeling into your business space. Her artwork is not just a visual delight; it’s an emotional journey. Her paintings and prints have a remarkable ability to resonate with customers, evoking memories and feelings of happy places, people, and cherished times. What sets Kathryn’s art apart is her distinctive pouring technique, creating a symphony of colours and shapes that tell stories in themselves. With every pour, she captures the vibrancy and spirit of local landscapes, wildlife, and culture. Her creations are not mere artworks; they are windows to the soul of the region.

In honour of her commitment to transforming spaces and infusing authenticity into art, Kathryn Callaghan Fine Art is excited to welcome business owners, interior designers and architects to our Comber studio to learn more about her poured art process and even to have a try themselves!