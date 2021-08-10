Artisan producers are the ‘cream of the crop’ for Lidl Northern Ireland’s Kickstart programme

Lidl Northern Ireland will showcase the very best of local home-grown produce this week as 18 new food and drink products hit the shelves of 210 Lidl stores across the island of Ireland, as part of the retailer’s Kickstart Supplier Development programme.

From flavoured gins distilled with locally-grown botanicals, to succulent and spicy South African-inspired meats, authentic Irish poitin, refreshing craft beer and melt-in-the-mouth sorbets and ice-creams, this year eight local Northern Irish producers have been selected by Lidl as the cream of the crop and will see their products go on sale in stores from Thursday 12th August.

The Lidl Northern Ireland Kickstart Programme is designed to help small and medium-sized local food and drink producers grow their brand, build their supply network and reach new customer audiences, upping their potential to open up new export opportunities.

Now in its fourth year, the programme has grown exponentially since its launch with over 50 Northern Irish products and dozens of local businesses participating. This year, Lidl Northern Ireland has partnered with the Northern Ireland Food & Drink Association (NIFDA) in a significant boost to the programme which will provide additional benefits and opportunities to selected suppliers.

Michael Bell, Chief Executive Officer of NIFDA said: “We’re delighted to partner with Lidl Northern Ireland to launch this year’s Kickstart programme. We have a sustainable and growing internationally competitive food and drink industry here in Northern Ireland and the Lidl Kickstart initiative is a fantastic way for smaller producers to break into the competitive grocery market and get a taste for what it really takes to supply to a major retailer. It’s also encouraging to see Lidl Northern Ireland continue to champion the local agri-food sector by taking an industry-leading approach in supporting small and medium-sized producers to realise their full potential.”

A recent report published by NIFDA found that the local food and drink sector is the second largest goods exporter, contributing £4.9 billion in value added to the region.

“As a key driver of economic growth, it’s important to nurture local suppliers and Lidl Northern Ireland is certainly leading the way in cultivating a new crop of outstanding, home-grown suppliers through its Kickstart initiative and wider supplier partnerships”, added Michael.

As well as the limited edition in-store promotion, Kickstart also provides ambitious producers with free business development seminars delivered by a panel of Lidl and wider industry experts, covering key disciplines such as quality control, supply chain management, branding and distribution.

Kate O’Driscoll, Senior Food Promotions Manager at Lidl Northern Ireland, said: “Since its inception, the Lidl Northern Ireland Kickstart Supplier Development Programme has featured over 50 artisan products and led dozens of Northern Irish producers to success, including Copeland Gin in Donaghadee, Refuge Hot Chocolate brewed in Belfast and Noisy Snacks from Newtownards to name just a few.

Our programme is unique in that it offers suppliers a full business support package, from seminars and training, to networking, one-to-one mentorship as well as in-store promotional sales opportunities for our 300,000 weekly customers to try an amazing line up of fresh new, locally-made products. We’re thrilled to showcase and support many brand new Northern Irish producers this year and to welcome back two suppliers from last year’s programme who continue to see the benefits of a ‘Lidl’ Kickstart.”

New for 2021, South African Ulster Rugby stars Louis Ludik and Schalk Van der Merwe scored a coveted place on the Kickstart programme with their succulent Hellbent Burgers and Chakalaka: “We’re delighted to secure a place on this year’s Lidl Northern Ireland Kickstart programme as we’ve seen first-hand how it can really boost a small business like ours. We plan to use this opportunity to scale up production and take the next step in breaking into new markets and reaching a bigger audience. We’re excited to see where the programme will take us and we’re ‘hellbent’ on growing our business with Lidl Northern Ireland”, said Louis.

The selected range of artisan products featured within this year’s Kickstart programme includes six new suppliers, Glastry Farm Ice Cream churned in Kircubbin; South African inspired meat products from Hellbent in Newtownards; Irish poitin and premium gin from Mourne Dew Distillery in Warrenpoint; a range of flavoured gins produced by Killowen Distillery; Belfast based craft beer brewers Bullhouse Brewery; and Holmes Bakery Irish Biscuits from Portadown. Making a welcome return to the shelves are a range of delicious new lines from much-loved suppliers including Dungannon’s Natural Umber Apple Cider Vinegar and Newry-based Little Meat Company with a selection of four meat pies.

The Lidl Kickstart Supplier Development Programme is just one of the many ways in which the retailer supports local suppliers.

Earlier this year Lidl Northern Ireland confirmed a new and expanded contract with Irwin’s Bakery after a successful 20-year partnership worth more than £50 million. Under the new supply deal, worth £2.7 million annually, the family-run bakery will continue to supply customer favourites including Nutty Krust batch bread, Irwin’s Veda malted loaf and Jammy Joey’s buns to Lidl stores across the island of Ireland.

In April, Lidl Northern Ireland struck a deal worth £500,000 annually with County Antrim coffee roasters SlumberJack Coffee to supply their Italian Espresso whole bean and ground coffee across all 210 Lidl stores within the island of Ireland.

Last year, Lidl Northern Ireland announced a new supply deal worth £24m with Fermanagh based bakery, Crust & Crumb, for an expanded pizza line. Since the beginning of its relationship with Crust & Crumb in 2013, Lidl Northern Ireland’s supply deal has helped to create 160 new full-time roles, in addition to improving access to sales in the UK, the Republic of Ireland and EU markets.

For more information on the Kickstart Supplier Development Programme, visit lidl-ni.co.uk/kickstart