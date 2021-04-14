Aretha Capital Partners Launches New Greece Real Estate Fund

Aretha Capital Partners, an investment advisory firm focused on European Real Estate development capital is pleased to announce the launch of a new Registered Alternative Investment Fund: ARETHA Greece Vision Fund RAIF V.C.I.C. Plc. (AGVF)

AGVF’s investment strategy leverages their stakeholders’ deep trade knowledge, industry and global investor relationships and strong track of deal origination, deployment, and asset management. AGVF will invest exclusively in Greek real estate. AGVF welcomes global investors for investing exclusively in the acquisition of interests in Greek real estate, allowing investors to benefit from (i) profits from returns and capital appreciation of real estate investments in Greece (ii) the Golden Visa Program established in Greece and (iii) the Non-Domicile Scheme in Greece.

AGVF, through the collective management of its portfolio, will maximize capital appreciation through the application of a diversified investment strategy, which will aim to deliver positive returns through investments in the real estate sector in Greece. The Fund is open to professional and/or well-informed investors with a minimum investment threshold of 125,000 EUR.

Talking about this significant announcement, Ashish Saraff, Founder & CEO of Aretha Capital Partners said, “We believe that with the launch of this Fund, we bring in a unique investment proposition for investors who would like to invest in European Real Estate and get access to Permanent Residence in Europe. Greece is witnessing a steady recovery and is back in positive territory since the financial crisis which started in 2008. Greece is seeing robust growth in real estate purchase from both domestic and international buyers, and prices seem to have bottomed out.”

The Fund has appointed Byron Capital Partners as the External Manager and Vistra Cyprus as Secretary and Fund Administrator.