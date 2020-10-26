Aoife Doherty wins Allen & Overy Award

Aoife Doherty, a Postgraduate student from Dublin, has received a top accolade from Allen & Overy, in recognition of excellence in librarianship and information management.

The award, now in its eighth year, is presented to the student who excels in the two-year Library and Information Management Postgraduate Diploma course at Ulster University, which aims to enhance the skills of information professionals.

This year’s recipient, Aoife Doherty, currently works as a Library Assistant in Technological University Dublin. The popular course at Ulster University is delivered completely online, enabling students to fit studies around their working lives and giving the programme an international reach.

The course is supported by global law firm Allen & Overy in collaboration with the Chartered Institute for Library and Information Professionals (CILIP) who accredit the course.

Patricia Rogers, Head of Support Services Centre, Allen & Overy Belfast, said: “We are delighted to continue to support and recognise excellence in the field of librarianship and information management through this award. The course offers a range of essential skills that help students flourish and develop in their careers. Congratulations to Aoife on her achievement and exceptional performance throughout the course.

“It has been incredibly pleasing over the eight years of presenting this award to see so many able and talented students establishing successful careers. At Allen & Overy we value the contribution our library and research staff make and we have established a Graduate Trainee programme for those keen to apply for the postgraduate qualification.”

The online programme develops strong library, research and information skills techniques that are all designed to increase career prospects in this sector.

Dr David Barr, Head of the School of Education at Ulster University said: “The Postgraduate Diploma in Library and Information Management at Ulster University is the only course of its kind on the island of Ireland as it offers professionally accredited study to individuals working within the library and information sector regardless of their geographic location through an innovative online teaching and learning environment. Thanks to our well-established relationships with professional bodies and the wider industry in this field our graduates are equipped with the skills, knowledge and confidence to succeed and meet the needs of this important sector. Libraries have been shown to play a crucial role during the Covid-19 pandemic from providing knowledge to underpin clinical decision making in health libraries to creating innovative new ways of supporting individuals and communities in public, school and university libraries.

“Congratulations to Aoife on winning this award in what has been a particularly challenging year for our students.

“We are delighted that our students benefit from this on-going partnership with Allen & Overy, both in terms of their professional development as a well as the achievement of personal success that this award imbues.”

Aoife Doherty the recipient of this year’s award added: “This online course afforded me the flexibility to achieve while continuing to work. The insight and knowledge I gained from supportive and experienced tutors, guest speakers who are leaders in the field and classmates working in different library sectors, has been invaluable. I have developed a greater understanding of the challenges faced by libraries and the leadership skills required at all levels for their continued success. I am thankful to Allen & Overy for recognising the vital need for skilled information specialists in the sector and delighted to receive this award.”

For further information on the PgDip/MSc Library and Information Management at Ulster University visit https://www.ulster.ac.uk/courses/202021/library-and-information-management-21226