Andras Hotel Brands win Gold at British Travel Awards

Two of Belfast’s hotel brands, Ibis and Crowne Plaza, are celebrating being awarded the Gold Standard in Consumer Excellence at the British Travel Awards 2019, as voted for by the public.

The Ibis hotel brand, with properties locally in Belfast’s City Centre and the Queen’s Quarter of the city, won the Consumer Excellence in the Best Midscale/Economy Brand category, with Crowne Plaza scooping Consumer Excellence in the Best Upscale Hotel Brand category.

The two Ibis Hotels in Belfast are also celebrating coming joint second in the 2019 Reputation Performance Score which measures customer satisfaction across the whole Ibis estate in UK and Ireland of 61 hotels.

The Ibis and Crowne Plaza hotels in Belfast are owned and operated by Andras Hotels. Rajesh Rana, Director of Andras Hotels, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with this double award win and I would like to thank the entire team in both hotels for playing their part making this possible for the brands.

“The British Travel Awards recognize excellence in hotel brands nationally. The fact that the Awards are entirely based on customer experience and feedback, is extra special and so important as guest satisfaction is absolutely everything to us.

“Over the past number of years, we have concentrated a lot of time, effort and investment into partnering with the best hotel groups internationally. IHG and Accor, which own the Crowne Plaza and Ibis brands respectively, are really positive organisations to partner with and these awards show the fruit of their hard work and focus.

“In addition, for our two Ibis Hotels to come joint second out of 61 Ibis properties across UK and Ireland is a tremendous achievement and a real coup for the fantastic teams in these two hotels.

“At Andras Hotels we continually invest in our property assets and indeed in our people to develop our accommodation and hotel services to reflect the needs of the modern traveler and business users.

“We set very high standards in everything that we do. To be franchisees of two winning categories at the British Travel Awards 2019 proves our strategy of delivering the best guest experiences is both recognised and appreciated.

“We are committed to ensuring we serve every customer to the absolute best of our ability.

Rajesh concluded: “Our staff all take pride in being ambassadors not only for their hotel brand but for Belfast and indeed Northern Ireland hospitality.”

The British Travel Awards delivers the largest and most influential poll of consumer opinion on the performance of leisure travel and tourism providers.

Set up in 2008 to establish a symbol of excellence across the UK travel and leisure industry the Awards are based on a massive public vote.

Operated without corporate sponsorship and independently verified by Deloitte, voting in the Awards is open to UK and non-UK residents who have purchased leisure travel products and accommodation from companies operating in or offering online services to the UK market.

Last year saw 334,522 consumers cast 753,938 online votes and detailed feedback votes across the 83 award categories.

Andras Hotels was founded in Belfast in 1981 and since then has helped to shape and drive the tourism and hospitality landscape of Belfast. It currently operates six internationally-branded hotels with 1,000 beds in Belfast; Holiday Inn®, Belfast City Centre, Holiday Inn® Express, two Ibis Hotels, the Crowne Plaza, Hampton by Hilton Hotel in the city’s Hope Street and Cordia Serviced Apartments.

Visit www.andrashouse.co.uk for full details.