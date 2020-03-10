Andi Jarvis to speak at conferences in Munich, New York and Vancouver

One of Northern Ireland’s leading authorities on digital marketing, Andi Jarvis, has secured a list of international speaking opportunities, starting with this month’s globally acclaimed AllFacebook conference in Munich (March 18th) and Search Marketing Expo (SMX) Munich on March 19, with audiences of up to 10,000 delegates.

Jarvis, Strategy Director and founder of Eximo Marketing, who will also feature at Brighton SEO, the largest event of its kind in Europe, has been invited back to the Search Love conference in New York this month, after being ranked by delegates as its number two speaker in 2018; as well as an Institute of Directors Manchester conference in May and the Call to Action conference in Vancouver Canada in September.

Andi, based in Bangor, is leading a revolution in digital marketing education, as a regular fixture at Digital DNA in Belfast, in his lunchtime bitesize series in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter and with a growing list of clients and partners across the North East of England, London and the Midlands.

Eximo Marketing has recently partnered with major UK e-commerce brands including Very and Hallmark, to deliver digital marketing strategy projects.

Jarvis has also set up a pro bono side project, Friends Of, through which a team of marketing experts offers free marketing expertise to startups and community organisations to help get them on the right track with marketing in return for a donation to Barnardo’s in Northern Ireland.

Andi uses his obvious flair for presentation to bring even the most complex technical subjects to life. He said, “As the world of digital marketing rapidly evolves, people become obsessed with the tools and channels and forget about what’s really required for marketing success.

My approach is to try to debunk a lot of the technical stuff, to bring it back to the basics and to help businesses get the most out of their marketing, without over-complicating it.

A lot of my focus is actually on humans, their behaviour and psychology, rather than technology and machines. And also on the structure and process needed in organisations to make the most of the information they gather about how people behave. It’s about bringing this to life in an easily understandable way.

“My mission is to empower my audiences to find out what they don’t know, to learn that it doesn’t have to be complicated and to show them how to get the best out of digital marketing with a solid foundation of a bit of traditional-style strategic thinking.”

Andi Jarvis will be featuring at:

AllFAcebook

SMX Munich

Brighton SEO

Institute of Directors growth seminar

Search Love NYC

Tickets for Call To Action Conference in Vancouver will go on sale later in the year

Visit www.eximomarketingstrategy.com for information.