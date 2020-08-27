Ambassador Samantha Power to address virtual Belfast conference

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations and key adviser to former US President Barack Obama, Samantha Power, is set to deliver a keynote address at this year’s CO3 Virtual Global Leadership Conference.

Ambassador Power, who was the US’s representative at the UN between 2013 and 2017, is currently a Professor of Practice at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and Harvard Law School and has remained a vocal and high-profile supporter of the Democratic Party in the US since she left office.

Raised in Ireland until the age of nine when her family emigrated to the US, Ambassador Power has spoken fondly of her Irish roots and is a regular visitor. Beginning her career as a war journalist, reporting from places as varied as Bosnia, Kosovo, Rwanda, Sudan and Zimbabwe, Ambassador Power is widely considered to be one of the US’s leading and most well-respected experts on foreign policy.

Samantha Power

Ambassador Power’s keynote address is titled “Working with Obama, views on Trump, and struggles of balancing idealism with realism” and will explore her career in the White House and at the heart of US government, as well as her insights into this November’s Presidential election.

The CO3 Leadership Conference and Awards, which takes place virtually this year, will take place over two days on Thursday 24th and Friday 25th September. With the theme “Leading Forward: Can a better society emerge?”, sessions will focus on leading through crisis, the power of high-impact leadership teams, building trusting partnerships, and building back better post-Covid.

Other keynote speakers include Emma Revie, Chief Executive of the UK’s largest network of food banks, the Trussell Trust; comedian and actress Rosie Jones, who lives with cerebral palsy and campaigns for greater representation of disability in the media and on television and stage; and Brendan Hall, who skippered a racing yacht in the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race in 2009 and now speaks globally to organisations about positively developing their own internal culture.

CO3 Chief Executive, Nora Smith, said: “We are thrilled to be launching this year’s Leadership Conference and Awards. While Covid-19 has stopped us from gathering physically for this year’s conference, the CO3 team are working to make sure it is as inspiring and invigorating as any other year. Running a virtual event means we can be more accessible, flexible, and convenient for delegates and reach a wider range of attendees than usually possible. With four stellar keynote speakers, this is an event which will appeal to anyone interested in everything from global politics and business to impactful leadership and organisational and team excellence.

“The value of strong, effective, and compassionate leadership is as important now as it ever has been. The local charity and voluntary sector has been significantly impacted by Coronavirus and this is an incredible opportunity for sector leaders to get together, exchange ideas and best practice, and listen to and learn from world leaders. We are also running a number of useful workshops which will provide practical advice and information to third sector leaders at this time of upheaval and uncertainty. In keeping with this year’s theme – building a better society – our speakers will share their unique skills, experiences, and competencies with delegates, which will be crucial as we aim to build back better post-pandemic.

“We are particularly excited to hear from former US Ambassador to the UN, Samantha Power. As someone who lay at the heart of US foreign policy throughout President Obama’s tenure in office, and who eventually went on to lead the country’s mission globally, Ambassador Power’s experiences are unparalleled and will provide delegates with unrivalled leadership advice. With a keen interest and knowledge in what is happening globally, Ambassador Power’s insights into key challenges like Coronavirus and the upcoming Presidential election will be riveting and provide real food for thought for our delegates.”

Early bird passes at £45 for both days are available until Friday 28th August at 5pm. Each delegate will also receive a copy of Ambassador Power’s best-selling book ‘The Education of an Idealist’ as part of their delegate pass. To register and for more information, please visit http://www.co3.bz/event/virtual-global-leadership-conference-2020.