Amazon to Hire more than 50 for Seasonal Roles in Northern Ireland 

Amazon today announced it is hiring for 20,000 seasonal positions across its UK network of fulfilment centres, sortation centres and delivery stations during the festive season, including more than 50 in Northern Ireland. Roles are available at the Amazon delivery station in Belfast.

Pay for Operations roles starts at a minimum of £10.00 p/h rising to £11.10 p/h in some parts of the UK for all full-time, part-time, temporary, or seasonal roles in Amazon’s fulfilment centres, sort centres and delivery stations.

“We prepare year-round for the festive season, and we’re excited to have more than 50 positions available this year in Northern Ireland. Our seasonal associates play an integral role in helping us deliver an exceptional experience for our customers,” said Amazon’s Belfast Delivery Station Manager, David Hughes. “We look forward to welcoming back seasonal workers who return year-after-year to Amazon and to welcome new faces to the team, many of whom will continue on to full-time roles with the company after the festive period.”

To find out more about working at Amazon, from the range of roles on offer to the work environment, through career development, safety and community engagement, visit aboutamazon.co.uk/workplace.

To learn more about and apply for seasonal opportunities at Amazon, go to jobsatamazon.co.uk. To see what it’s like to work at an Amazon fulfilment centre, sign up for a virtual tour at uk.amazonfctours.com.