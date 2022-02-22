Allstate NI launches new graduate development programme

Allstate Northern Ireland has unveiled a three-year graduate development programme offering 50 new roles, with plans for at least 100 graduate positions this year.

The Graduate Mobility & Early Career Development programme will take recruits on a journey of continuous professional development within the technology giant, which is one of Northern Ireland’s largest employers.

The programme has opportunities in development, cybersecurity, machine learning, artificial intelligence, production support, testing and data. Every new graduate will be given the opportunity for advancement within the company.

The announcement comes after over 100 roles for students, interns and placement students were created in 2021. Those who joined Allstate as graduates in 2021 will automatically be placed on the new programme.

Some 50 positions are currently live across Allstate’s operations in Belfast and Derry. The company offers a flexible hybrid working policy, allowing employees to design a work schedule appropriate for their needs.

The current IT graduate opportunities at Allstate NI are available here.

Vice President and Managing Director of Allstate Northern Ireland, John Healy, said: “Northern Ireland produces highly skilled and capable graduates who would be an asset to any workforce. At Allstate, we are thrilled to be investing further in the next generation of technologists with the Graduate Mobility & Early Career Development programme.”

“We are in an exciting time as technology continues to evolve and develop at pace. With continuous professional development built into our graduate programme, we hope to see individuals from all backgrounds join us at Allstate.”