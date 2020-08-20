Allstate NI awarded Silver Diversity Mark

Allstate NI is the first company in Northern Ireland to be awarded the Silver Diversity Mark by Diversity Mark NI for its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Diversity Mark NI recognised Allstate NI for fostering inclusive diversity through its hiring and workplace policies, particularly its continued focus on supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

As part of its review process, Diversity Mark NI analysed Allstate NI data from the Stonewall UK Workplace Equality Index, which employers use to measure progress on LGBTQ+ inclusion.

Allstate NI was commended for its work with new hires, which includes sharing information about the company’s Embrace LGBT network group and other initiatives in pre-employment materials.

John Healy OBE, Vice President and Managing Director of Allstate NI said: “Inclusive diversity is central to everything we do, and it’s needed now more than ever. I am delighted that we are the first company in Northern Ireland to receive the Silver Diversity Mark.”

“This award is a testament to our efforts to foster a workplace culture where employees are themselves.”

Allstate NI was also recognised by Diversity Mark NI for its recruitment of more women into IT roles. The company achieved a 33% hiring rate for female junior recruitment levels – more than twice the 16% UK average.

Allstate NI isn’t just about achieving high levels of inclusivity inside its walls. As a proud co-founding member of Diversity Mark NI, the company leads the way to support dozens of partner companies in their journey to create a more welcoming environment for their employees.

Lesley Miller, Senior Manager, Allstate NI and Diversity Mark NI board member said: “Our commitment to inclusive diversity in the workplace is second to none. This award is a wonderful recognition of our work on employee resource groups and the flexible and supportive work environment we’ve created.”

The Diversity Mark NI was established in 2016 and has more than 70 members from all business sectors across Northern Ireland. All organisations registered with the Diversity Mark NI join at the bronze level and earn higher recognitions based on their inclusive diversity achievements.