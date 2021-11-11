All Ireland’s promotional gift company ASA Marketing rebrands to ASA

All Ireland’s leading promotional gift company, ASA Marketing, has rebranded to ASA with an iconic new look that reflects its position as industry leaders committed to sustainably sourced corporate gifts.

The newly branded ASA (A Simple Answer) offers seamless gift solutions to its clients both locally in Ireland, as well as globally through its formal co-operative partnership. As the sole Irish partner within IGC Global Promotions, ASA has access to an exclusive network across 46 countries worldwide.

ASA (A Simple Answer)

Michelle Johnson CEO of ASA said: “We are delighted with this significant rebrand, which will direct our focus towards a sustainable future. Thanks to the support of Intertrade Ireland’s E-Merge programme, we were able to make this happen. With the change in working patterns during the pandemic we are more focused on bringing the experience to client’s homes. Companies are looking to connect, more now than ever, with their staff across multiple locations. Our ability to deliver those moments that truly matter, through our network, is so important to us.

We have grown internationally over the years while still maintaining a solid reputation in Ireland, never losing sight of our roots and were most recently delighted to be awarded Branded Merchandise Company of the Year 2020 by Business All Stars”

There is a strong drive to source and supply recycled materials such as RPET, mix recycled fabrics and recycled paper and to use materials (i.e. types of plastics, glass, stainless steel, aluminum) and finished products which lend themselves to a recycling process. To this end, ASA provides sustainable products and branding techniques to clients seeking to reduce their carbon footprint.

Whilst originally established in the 1980s by Aodh & Judith Bourke, to service SMEs and corporate companies in Ireland, the rebranded ASA is now headed up by their daughters, Michelle Johnson, CEO and Caroline Bourke, Sales Director with offices in Cork, Dublin & Belfast.

To learn more about ASA and their sustainable products see www.asabrands.co.uk