All Ireland Sustainability Awards Announces U105 As Media Partner

County Antrim based environmental specialists Triterra, have joined forces with local Northern Ireland radio station U105 as media partner for the first ever All Ireland Sustainability Awards. With the global focus on reducing carbon emissions and improving meaningful sustainability within business and communities, the awards are set to celebrate the best in business and communities across Ireland.

All Ireland Sustainability Awards

This year’s awards, which are being held in partnership with Everun and offers 13 categories covering biodiversity, waste, young changemaker, food, green marketing and sustainable tourism have been announced and organisers are encouraging organisations of all types, large and small, new and established to enter and boast their sustainability credentials and excellence.

Award submissions are currently open with finalists and winners being celebrated at a spectacular gala evening in the Europa Hotel on 5 October 2023. In addition to the 13 categories, an Overall Winner of the Year 2023 will be announced. This prestigious title will go to one category winner who will be crowned most Sustainable Business of the Year 2023.

“Danielle McCormick, CEO of Triterra and founder of the All-Ireland Sustainability Awards commented: “Sustainability and the drive towards net-zero are now firmly on the agenda for all and is essential component in our businesses strategies if we are to safeguard our current and future businesses, lifestyles, communities and planet.

“The idea for the first Awards originated from the works we have undertaken with our All-Ireland Sustainability Professionals Network since 2020, which now has almost 450 members. We found that all of our partners and members wanted to get involved in helping to drive the sustainability agenda and create positive change, share best practice learnings and create collaboration opportunities.

“We are thrilled to secure U105 as a media partner and will work with them and our lead awards partner, Everun – energy management specialists, and our other sponsors on our collective sustainability ambition.”

Discussing the Awards partnership, Ross Moffett, Sales & Business Development Director at Everun, added: “We are delighted to partner in the inaugural All-Ireland Sustainability Awards this October as the ethos of these events has a natural fit with our own.

“At Everun we are focused on helping customers become more sustainable through reducing energy consumption, and we feel these awards are a fantastic opportunity to recognise all the great work being achieved across the island of Ireland to drive and accelerate positive change across the sustainability agenda.

“We are looking forward to the judging and hearing more about the individuals and organisations making a difference across the categories.”

Peter McVerry, Station Manager with U105, said “Sustainability and excellence is important to our company, and with stations across Ireland all working towards this, we are delighted to partner with Danielle and her team for the next three years to support the awards and annual summit.

“We are excited to be bringing this expertise to our company focus too and gaining knowledge and insights which we can put into action to better support our sustainability goals and objectives as a local business here. Plus we can share best practice with our listeners, our clients and our suppliers.”

The All-Ireland Sustainability Awards, which are free to enter, are open until 15 August.

Finalists will be announced in early September. Individuals can nominate themselves, their organisation, or a colleague for an award. The Awards themselves will be created by upcoming Northern Irish artist, Ruthie Stewart, who will design a unique trophy for each category.

Organised by All-Ireland Sustainability in partnership with Everun, and media partner U105, sponsors include Visit Belfast, International Synergies NI, Danske, NIE Networks, Veri Connect, Carbonfit, Frylite and Ulster Bank.

Details of Award categories and nomination forms are available from www.allirelandsustainability.com

About All Ireland Sustainability Awards

There are 14 awards being presented on the evening with 13 categories open for nomination to represent the wider sustainability agenda, these include:

Agri-Food Initiative of the Year

Biodiversity Initiative of the Year

Young Changemaker of the Year

Housing / Buildings Initiative

Consultant / Consultancy of the Year

Waste, Resource Management & Circular Economy Initiative of the Year

Food Waste Reduction Initiative of the Year

Energy Initiative / Project of the Year

Green Exporter of the Year

Net-Zero Initiative of the Year

Green Marketing / Stakeholder Engagement Initiative of the Year

Social Sustainability, Diversity & Inclusion Initiative of the Year

Sustainable Tourism & Hospitality Initiative of the Year

