ALG wins at Allianz Arts & Business NI Awards

Corporate law firm A&L Goodbody (ALG) has been named ‘Business of the Year’ at the Allianz Arts & Business NI Awards at the Belfast’s Lyric Theatre.

The ‘Business of the Year’ Award recognises the company that has excelled in integrating arts and culture through different facets of its business strategy. ALG was commended by judges in particular for its partnerships with the Lyric Theatre and Belfast Exposed, the region’s premier contemporary photography organisation.

Allianz Arts & Business NI Awards

Accepting the award, Michael Neill, Head of ALG’s Belfast Office commented: “This fantastic award is testament to the mutual value that can be derived through partnerships between the business and arts sectors in Northern Ireland.

“At ALG we are committed to supporting the wider interests of our employees, our clients and the community in which we work. As an international law firm, we regularly advise clients across the world on inward investment into Northern Ireland. Our compelling proposition as an outstanding region in which to live, work, learn, visit and invest is only further enhanced by our tremendous pool of talent in the arts and creative industries, among other sectors.

“There is no greater example of this talent than the outstanding work delivered every year by the Lyric Theatre and Belfast Exposed, both of which make a hugely valuable and important contribution to the cultural life of Northern Ireland.”

ALG’s partnership with Belfast Exposed has seen the firm invest in the work of seven local emerging artists Joan Alexander, Linda Conroy, Jane Cummins, Robert Ellis, Peter Evers, Yvette Monahan and Jill Quigley.

Its longstanding relationship with the Lyric Theatre saw the firm strengthen its support through an enhanced partnership as title sponsor of ‘Good Vibrations’ – the world-premiere stage musical based on the 2012 film which charts of the story of Terri Hooley, a radical, rebel and music lover in 1970s Belfast.

Mary Nagele, Chief Executive of Arts & Business NI, said: “A&L Goodbody sets an excellent example of how, when truly woven throughout its corporate strategy, support for arts and culture can have a tremendously positive impact on any business in Northern Ireland. Alongside helping to shape a firm’s corporate social responsibility agenda, this can be seen in the wider culture and ethos of the business, and on the health and wellbeing of its employees.”