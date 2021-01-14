A&L Goodbody extends Ulster Rugby Premium Lounge partnership

Ulster Rugby has confirmed the extension of its partnership with corporate law firm A&L Goodbody (ALG) – the official sponsor of the A&L Goodbody Premium Lounge at Kingspan Stadium.

The extension will see ALG continue to sponsor the venue, which underwent a £20,000 refurbishment earlier this year as part of an overall upgrade of onsite conference and event facilities.

With panoramic views of the sporting arena, the A&L Goodbody Premium Lounge plays host to a wide range of meetings, conferences and exhibitions for up to 500 guests at a time throughout the year, as well as being the focal point for corporate hospitality on match nights.

Ulster Rugby CEO, Jonny Petrie said: “The A&L Goodbody Premium Lounge is a crucial part of our offering at Kingspan Stadium – both on match nights and through the working week, where we can provide unrivalled event and hospitality opportunities for the local business community. We are all looking forward to welcoming our guests back for more unforgettable evenings under the Friday night lights, as soon as it’s safe to do so.

“During what continues to be a challenging time off the field of play, it remains critically important that we work closely with our valued partners to help nurse the sport through this period, and we are delighted that A&L Goodbody have re-committed their support of the club.”

Michael Neill, Head of ALG’s Belfast Office said that the continued partnership with Ulster Rugby reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to supporting sport, arts and culture in Northern Ireland.

“At ALG we are committed to supporting the wider interests of our clients and the community in which we work.

“As an international law firm, we regularly advise clients across the world on inward investment into Northern Ireland. We see first-hand how our compelling proposition as an outstanding region in which to live, work, learn, visit and invest is only further enhanced by our tremendous cultural offering across sport, the arts and tourism.

“Every year, both on and off the pitch, Ulster Rugby makes a hugely valuable contribution to the cultural life of Northern Ireland. We are encouraged to see activity at Kingspan Stadium slowly begin to resume in line with ongoing Covid-19 guidelines and very much look forward to welcoming clients, colleagues and friends back to the A&L Goodbody Premium Lounge in 2021.”