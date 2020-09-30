A&L Goodbody announces new appointments at its Belfast office

Corporate law firm A&L Goodbody (ALG) has announced the appointment of four new solicitors at its Belfast office.

Lauren McCollum and Shane Swaile have both been appointed as Assistant Solicitors in the Corporate department, while Lydia Gilmour and Kourosh Abelehkoob have joined the Banking and Construction teams respectively.

Lauren and Shane will work on corporate mergers and acquisitions as well as commercial matters for clients in sectors including energy and technology. Lydia will advise clients on legal and regulatory banking requirements, while Kourosh will specialise in contentious and non-contentious construction matters.

Louise Bailey, Talent Partner at A&L Goodbody’s Belfast office, said: “These new appointments are extremely encouraging given these uncertain and challenging economic times, illustrating our commitment to developing our business in Belfast by investing in our people.

“As we work towards the post-COVID-19 business recovery phase and adapt to the ‘new normal’, our clients will demand fresh thinking and innovative solutions on top of technical expertise. This is why we place such a strong emphasis on attracting and retaining the very best talent.

“At ALG in Belfast, we are privileged to have such outstanding talent across our team of over 120 high-quality lawyers and business support professionals.