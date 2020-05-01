Aktivora in demand after becoming first sanitiser certified to kill COVID-19

Northern Ireland company Aktivora has been inundated with orders for its ‘super sanitiser’ after it became the first in the UK and Ireland to be certified to kill the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Laboratory tests* in England have confirmed that Aktivora, which is blended and bottled in Lisburn, County Antrim, is 99.9999% certain to kill the virus and help protect people from the deadly disease.

The company is also awaiting certification for a further 21 major super viruses, including SARS, Ebola, Swine Flu, Mad Cow Disease and the new African Horse Sickness.

Aktivora is made from totally natural plant-based ingredients, unlike many alcohol or petroleum-based sanitising products which are not just harsh on the skin but can also be highly inflammable and very dangerous, therefore very difficult for companies to include in their insurance policies.

Aktivora NI Ltd is currently negotiating multi-million pound orders from all over the world for its multi-purpose solution which can be diluted to varying strengths depending on whether it is used as a hand sanitiser, for cleaning buildings, floors and surfaces, or for mass sterilisation.

The growing list of clients queuing up to get their hands on Aktivora includes the governments of China, Russia, Vietnam, Canada, Mexico, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, UAE and Oman – whilst the company has recently secured a contract to help sanitise The Principality Stadium in Wales, which has been converted into a 2,000-bed NHS Hospital to care for COVID-19 patients.

“We’ve always known how effective our product is but to receive official certification that it kills COVID-19 is a real game changer,” said David Good, Managing Director of Aktivora NI Ltd, a man with vast experience of the international market, having travelled the globe extensively.

“We’ve been developing this product for some time – long before anyone had ever heard of COVID-19 – and it has been clinically trialled in relation to no fewer than 21 superbugs including SARS, swine flu and mad cow disease. In fact, it has beaten every bacte­ria and virus it has come in contact with.

“However, since being tested and certified to kill COVID-19, our phones simply haven’t stopped ringing and our problem now is meeting demand – but we’re working quickly to address this,” he added.

“We will be exporting to 32 countries around the world, dealing directly with governments and health ministers, and while we have been successful in the major London Hospitals, we would be happy to sit down and talk to our own Health Department in Northern Ireland and the Irish Health Service Executive (HSE) too, should they wish to find out more about the product and what it can do.”

Mr Good is quick to point out that Aktivora is a prevention against COVID-19 and not a cure.

“We’d all love to find a vaccine or cure for this awful disease and until one is found, our lives will continue to be dramatically affected,” continued David. “At Aktivora, we are always evolving and trying to make the world a safer place, but it’s important to stress that while Aktivora may be one of the most potent weapons in preventing the spread of COVID-19, it’s not a cure.

“However, it has passed every test that we have given it and we know that it can stop this virus in its tracks. Nothing survives on any surface it comes in con­tact with and it can be safely used in any domestic setting. You can spray on your clothes, uniform, in your washing machine, any­thing at all, and it will give you a protective barrier,” he added.

“So for front line workers, especially those working in hospitals and nursing homes, Aktivora can provide an impenetrable barrier against the virus. We also believe that by spraying the inside and outside of face masks and scrubs, we can ensure that they last longer and greatly increase protection, potentially easing some pressure on the current PPE crisis.

“We are also receiving interest from a wide range of industry sectors outside of healthcare, including public and private transport organisations, veterinary and agricultural services, sports arenas, cruise liners and even the army and police – for the cleaning of uniforms, to name but a few. We’re also speaking to the Prison Service who, for health reasons, are looking at Aktivora as a solution to its own sanitisation requirements for prisoners and officers.

“Some people have labelled it a miracle solution and to be honest, it does seem that Mother Nature has given us an amazing antidote at a time when we need it most,” concluded Mr Good.

Eco-friendly and biodegradable, Aktivora is available in a 100ml atomiser Super Sanitiser, a 500ml trigger spray for hands and, for the commercial market, 1 litre, 5 litre, 10 litre and 20 litre drums, and a 1000 litre IBC container.

For sales enquires, contact Aktivora NI on [email protected].

For general information, email [email protected] or visit www.aktivoraireland.com for more details on the product and its certifications.

Aktivora was developed to tackle the ever-growing threat of germs, viruses and pathogens that are becoming resistant to our drugs and medicines, including superbugs responsible for millions of deaths.

While its ingredients are readily available, Aktivora is created using the latest technology and a closely guarded secret formula, forming a matrix that continues to work long after it is applied.

It can completely destroy bacteria and pathogens, and hugely improve the prevention of infections within hospitals, clinics and surgeries, nursing homes, hotels, food preparation areas, schools, animal housing, toilets, gyms and many more applications.

* tests carried out by Microbiological Solutions Ltd (MSL)