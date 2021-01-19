Air Ambulance NI to BOOST your mood with spectacul-AIR raffle 

Life-saving charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI) and partner Boost Drinks are aiming to cheer everyone up this gloomy January and raise essential funds by launching an incredible raffle worth thousands of pounds.

Since its first deployment in July 2017, Air Ambulance NI has been tasked on over 1,943 occasions to serious or life-threatening situations throughout the province but, to sustain this invaluable service, the charity aspires to raise £2million per year.

AANI and Boost have created The Big Raffle

This year AANI and Boost have created The Big Raffle to help raise much-needed funds for the charity. Tickets can be purchased via www.airambulanceni.org/thebigraffle/ for a chance to win the following prizes from as little as £1 :

£1000 cash £500 food shopping voucher £500 home heating oil from Scott’s Fuels £500 home heating oil from Lisburn Fuels A Texas Nimbus Gas BBQ £100 Hastings Hotels voucher Two tickets to an Ulster Rugby home game at Ravenhill and a Special edition Ulster Rugby shirt A framed Air Ambulance NI t-shirt signed former Manchester United and Northern Ireland hero Harry Gregg Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch, AANI water bottle and beanie hat with Boost Drinks hoodie Return travel to Liverpool or Cairnryan with car and two people with Stena Line Mitchell & Brown 43” 4k UHD TV and 10 cases of KP Snacks treats A Makeup party for up to four people at S.A.K MAKE UP

All proceeds from this raffle, that will run over 10 weeks, will go to Air Ambulance NI which brings urgent medical assistance to any location in the province. The charity operates seven days a week, for 12 hours per day and can travel to anywhere in Northern Ireland in approximately twenty-five minutes.

This Doctor / Paramedic service benefits those whose lives are at serious risk following significant injury or trauma and brings critical pre-hospital care directly to the causality at the scene.

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at Air Ambulance NI, said: “Due to Covid-19, Air Ambulance NI has seen a significant downturn in donations and support, particularly through fundraising events, so this raffle will be key to raising much-needed funds and awareness.

“The Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) team are operational every day, helping those who have suffered a serious trauma. To ensure the service keeps going continual support is crucial, so we encourage everyone to become an AANI fundraiser and be in with the chance to win such fabulous prizes by visiting www.airambulanceni.org/thebigraffle/ .

“We would like extend our sincere thanks to Boost Drinks for their continued support and to all of our sponsors who have donated such special prizes,” she added.

Boost Drinks selected Air Ambulance NI as its chosen charity for the second consecutive year in 2020 and after a difficult year for the charity is continuing its support with this raffle.

Boost Drinks Marketing Director Adrian Hipkiss said: “We are thrilled to support AANI again as we are in awe of the life-saving work they do for the NI public. We hope to raise as much as we possibly can for them with this raffle so urge everyone to get involved.

“Whether you are planning a trip to Liverpool or Cairnryan in the future, in need a £1000 cash boost, or could really do with a fabulous new TV, there is something here for everyone,” he added.

Raffle tickets can be purchased via www.airambulanceni.org/thebigraffle/ and cost just £1 per ticket. The raffle will close to entrants on March 26 and the draw will take place on April 1. Prizes are subject to terms and conditions.