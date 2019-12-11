Air Ambulance NI receives £25k Boost from soft drink giant

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland has received essential support with over £25,000 being raised throughout 2019 from a partnership with drinks company Boost.

In January, Boost Drinks selected Air Ambulance NI as its chosen charity for 2019. Boost committed to raise funds and awareness to keep the helicopter and critical care medical team flying to serious trauma incidents. It has been announced that a total of £25,605 has been raised from a variety of fundraising events and initiatives throughout the year.

The partnership kicked off with a product promotion whereby five pence from the sale of every bottle of the Northern Ireland exclusive new Red Berry 500ml was donated to the charity, totalling an impressive £10,000.

September was an important month for Air Ambulance with the launch of the charity’s inaugural Three Peak Challenge sponsored by Boost. This huge event saw 400 people get their walking boots on for a trek to the top of either or all three of NI’s most famous mountains – Slieve Donard, Cuilcagh and Slemish – raising a tremendous £14,625 in the process.

There were also over 2000 cans and bottles of Boost donated for sale at events such as Truckfest, Balmoral Show and North West 200 to help raise funds throughout the year. This alone raised nearly £1000 pounds for the charity.

Since the first deployment in July 2017, Air Ambulance NI has been tasked 1,192 times to serious or life-threatening situations throughout the province and this amount raised will help the charity to sustain the service.

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at Air Ambulance NI, said: “The partnership with Boost has been extremely beneficial in both raising vital funds as well as awareness throughout the province. Sponsorship of our Three Peaks Challenge was crucial as a new charity launching our events programme and our intention is this will now be an annual event. We would like to thank Boost, their customers and all who took part in the Three Peaks Challenge for their support. You have helped to save lives and offer critical pre hospital care at scene of many incidents and accidents.”

In partnership with Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, Air Ambulance NI provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service for NI operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day. It can get to anywhere in Northern Ireland in approximately twenty-five minutes. This Doctor / Paramedic service benefits those whose lives are at serious risk following significant injury or trauma. Effectively the service brings emergency hospital care direct to the casualty.

Boost Drinks Consumer Brand Manager Kim Jacks said: “We have been incredibly proud to help raise essential funds and awareness for the charity. It was our pleasure to work with Air Ambulance NI and learn more about the remarkable work they do 365 days a year.

“We have been overwhelmed by how much the NI public support this invaluable service. Each and every person we spoke to while fundraising spoke so highly of the charity and its team and couldn’t do enough for them so we want to thank everyone who bought a bottle of Boost Red Berry, donated at any events or took part in the Three Peak Challenge, as every penny and pound raised has gone to help sustain the Air Ambulance. she added.

Boost Drinks was established in 2001, launching in Northern Ireland in 2003 and now owns the province’s top selling soft drink* within the local independent convenience channel.